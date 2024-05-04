It was disheartening to see the omission of Rinku Singh from India’s 15-member 2024 T20 World Cup squad, led by Rohit Sharma. The left-handed lower-order batter has nailed 356 runs in T20Is so far in 15 games at a strike rate of 176.23, including his two half-centuries.

Since the end of the last T20 World Cup in 2022, Rinku has been a vital and consistent member of India’s T20 squad. On many occasions, coming at number six or seven, Rinku Singh has carried the team over the line with a few exceptional knocks.

However, with India deciding to go with Shiva Dube and Axar Patel as their pace and spin bowling all-rounder in the back-up options, Rinku Singh found no place among the 15.

‘It’s just the beginning of Rinku Singh’- Sourav Ganguly praises the dynamic batter

A couple of days ago, in their first interview after the squad announcement, India’s chief selector Ajit Agarkar revealed the reason behind the exclusion of Rinku Singh from the World Cup squad.

‘It’s probably the toughest thing that we have had to discuss.’ Agarkar expressed how the combination of the team played a role in the omission of Rinku Singh. ‘He has done nothing wrong nor Shubman Gill for that matter.’

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly feels that the decision might have come because of the team management taking the slow pitches of the West Indies in account. Because India wanted to go with an extra spin bowling option, they had to leave someone out. Rinku’s struggle of 132 runs in 10 innings during this ongoing IPL 2024 has also worked out against him.

‘It’s West Indies. The wickets may be slow and assist spin, so they (the selectors) wanted to go with another spinner.’ Sourav Ganguly said at the Trophy unveiling ceremony of the Bengal Pro T20 League. ‘Maybe because of that Rinku Singh didn’t get an opportunity but it’s just the beginning for Rinku.’

Looking at the squad of the India side, they looked balanced, while Australia’s squad for the T20 World Cup looks to be in great shape.

‘India and Australia are two best teams of the tournament’ The former India captain predicted. ‘I’m sure they do the same thing in the USA and the West Indies.’

The 2007 T20 World Cup champions will begin their campaign on June 05 against Ireland.

India have gone with their experienced players- Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to take responsibility of the batting, along with youngsters- Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube. Their pace bowling unit, except Jasprit Bumrah, looks a bit thin.

‘It’s a fabulous squad, they are all match winners.’ The Delhi Capitals ‘Director of Cricket’ said. ‘All 15 are good enough to be selected. I’m sure Rohit (Sharma) and Rahul (Dravid) will pick the best.’

Meanwhile, the eight teams with their marquee players in the Bengal Pro T20 League were declared, The inaugural edition of the tournament will begin on June 11 at the Eden Gardens and continue till June 28 at the Jadavpur University Salt Lake Campus ground.