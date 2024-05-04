Mumbai Indians are going through a horrible season in this Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. They began the tournament with three successive defeats, before getting their first points on the board with two consecutive defeats.

They again lost the high-voltage El Classico fixture against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and have now lost three games in a row. The last victory against Kolkata Knight Riders by 24 runs, where they failed to chase 170 runs at home, Wankhede Stadium displayed how tough the current season has been for them.

‘Lot of people will be very sore tonight’- Smith on Hardik Panday-led Mumbai Indians

With the defeat, Mumbai lost their first home game against the Knight Riders at home since 2012. Speaking on the Jio Cinema, the former South Africa captain, Graeme Smith spoke about how Mumbai Indians looked so much perplexed under their leader Hardik Pandya.

The return of the India all-rounder has divided the team, and its opinions, especially with the replacement of their long-time captain Rohit Sharma.

‘Hardik has really struggled. He has looked a man under pressure that obviously has created a little bit of turmoil in the environment and who knows how it’s affected people.’ Graeme Smith told Jio Cinema. ‘But even their batting lineup, it just looked like they were confused. You know, I think Tilak Verma and Wadhera floating in the batting order.’

Even though for a long time, Mumbai Indians have been using their best of late batter Suryakumar Yadav at number three, in their chase against the Knight Riders, they decided to send Naman Dhir.

‘Naman Dhir batting at three tonight they are moving all over the place.’ The former Rajasthan Royals player added. ‘They should have had, Tilak at 3, Sky a 4, Hardik at 5 through the season, David at 6, and then figure out your bowling unit.’

Even when Kolkata were five down for just 57 runs on the board, the best plan would have been to kill the game at that moment and look to take regular wickets. But captain Hardik Pandya, rather than calling his premier bowler- Jasprit Bumrah back, gave three overs to Naman Dhir, and let the game drift from that situation.

‘They just been a very confused team this year. It’s been hugely disappointing from one of the mega franchises in this year’s IPL.’ Smith described the emotion of the team and their fans. ‘And, you know, a lot of people will be very, very sore tonight- MI fan base and MI camp.’

Even if Mumbai Indians go on to win their last three games of this IPL 2024, they won’t be able to qualify for the playoffs, especially on their own. Will they need to think about the core of the tournament going into the mega auction?

‘With three games to go in a bigger auction next year, do they need to figure out their squad? Do they need to see some players to say okay, we’re gonna release this player?’ Smith added. ‘You know like Dewald Brevis has been in the squad for years, hasn’t really got a consistent opportunity or taking his opportunity, either.’

‘So, you know, there is probably some decisions that need to be made by the leadership group for next year.’ Smith concluded,

Mumbai Indians will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium in their next game, on May 06, 2024.