Since Sri Lanka pacer Matheesha Pathirana joined the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), he played a huge role in the success of the ‘yellow army’. Even in the last season, Pathirana was the ninth-highest wicket-taker of the tournament with 19 wickets in 12 games at an economy of eight to help CSK secure their fifth trophy in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

One of the reasons behind the success of Pathirana is how the former CSK captain Mahendra Singh guided him at the start of his IPL career. Dhoni’s skill of finding talent and using them under his leadership is exceptional.

Just like India saw the transformation of Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli from being the youngsters of the game to becoming the legends of the game, or the talents of Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja becoming world-class players, Matheesha Pathirana too has grown over the years.

Also Read: Pakistan Set To Play Three ODIs, Three T20Is, And Two Tests During Their Tour Of South Africa Later This Year

‘He doesn’t tell a lot of things’- Matheesha Pathirana praised the inputs of MS Dhoni

It was 2022, when the 21-year-old made his debut in the CSK color, and eventually went on to make his national debut in the same year. It’s quite impressive how the CSK management uses Matheesha Pathirana in the bowling.

He hardly comes into the attack in the first 10-11 overs, but most of his overs are during the last seven to eight overs when batters look to smash almost every single delivery. But with the action and speed of Matheesha Pathirana, it becomes so tough to even spot the ball, let alone the idea of a few big overs.

In an interaction with the franchise, on their official YouTube account, the youngster displayed his immense admiration towards how his first CSK captain, MS Dhoni supported him in making his career.

‘After my father, in my cricket life, he (MS Dhoni) plays my father’s role. He takes care of me, and he gives my advice on what I have to do, similar to my father’s thing when I’m at my home.’ Matheesha Pathirana said in the interview. ‘I think that’s enough.’

He is the fourth-highest wicket-taker of the current IPL 2024, with 13 scalps in six innings at an average of 13, an economy of 7.68, and a best bowling figure of 4/28.

Also Read: ‘MS Dhoni Refused To Take Single’- Aakash Chopra Slams The Former CSK Captain

‘He doesn’t tell me a lot of things when I’m on the field and off the field, but he tells just small things that make a lot of difference and gives me a lot of confidence.’ The Sri Lanka bowler added. ‘He knows how to maintain the players. Off the field, we don’t talk much, but if I have to ask something from him, definitely I’d go him and ask him.’

Because Pathirana bowls with a clingy action, just like the superstar of his country, Lasith Malinga, sometimes he can’t be able to bowl at the same spot and gets a little off-color. But on most occasions, MS Dhoni keeps faith in him and gives him more overs in those periods to give him confidence.

Matheesha Pathirana wasn’t available in CSK’s last home fixture against the Punjab Kings (PBKS), because of an injury. Because he has gone back to Sri Lanka for a few visa issues, it’s still not clear if he will be available for their next encounter.