Tiffany Stratton got to be a part of the Smackdown roster and now she is up for the biggest match of her career at WWE Backlash 2024. For the very first time since her entry to the main roster scene in January, the former NXT Women’s Champion will be competing for a women’s title in a triple threat and she now guarantees to win the belt.

At WWE Backlash 2024, the WWE Women’s Championship from Smackdown will be up for grabs in a Triple Threat match, where Tiffany Stratton will challenge Bayley alongside Naomi. In another women’s division match, The Kabuki Warriors will defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship against the newly become tag team duo of Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill.

On the latest episode of Smackdown, the babyface trio of Belair, Cargill, Naomi, and Bayley teamed up to defeat Stratton, Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Dakota Kai in a huge six-woman tag team match. Following that loss, Stratton was irate and she seemed focused on clinching the win at WWE Backlash 2024.

In a SmackDown Exclusive, Tiffany Stratton shared her thoughts about the title match and highlighted how she came this close to pinning Bayley during the tag team match. She confidently declared that she would emerge victorious at WWE Backlash 2024 and win the WWE Women’s Championship from Bayley for the very first time in her career,

“I was this close, Byron, to pinning Bayley, and then Naomi had to so rudely insert herself into our business. Guess what? Come tomorrow night, when the Tiffy Title is on the line, I am coming out on the Tiffy Top, and I am taking the title away from Bayley. Toodles.”

WWE Backlash 2024 PLE Match Card

WWE Backlash 2024 premium live event will take place at the LDLC Arena in Décines-Charpieu, Lyon, France on May 4. Following Smackdown, the match card for the show is given below,

– Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes defends against AJ Styles

– World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest defends against Jey Uso

– Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka & Kairi Sane defend against Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill

– WWE Women’s Champion Bayley defends against Naomi & Tiffany Stratton in a triple threat

– The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa & Tama Tonga vs. Kevin Owens & Randy Orton