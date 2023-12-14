AUS vs PAK: “He Himself Might Not Know What He Can Achieve…” – Gautam Gambhir Backs Babar Azam To Become The Greatest Batter From Pakistan

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • AUS vs PAK: “He Himself Might Not Know What He Can Achieve…” – Gautam Gambhir Backs Babar Azam To Become The Greatest Batter From Pakistan

All

Cricket News

AUS vs PAK: “He Himself Might Not Know What He Can Achieve…” – Gautam Gambhir Backs Babar Azam To Become The Greatest Batter From Pakistan

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Dec 14, 2023 at 4:43 PM

AUS vs PAK: &#8220;He Himself Might Not Know What He Can Achieve&#8230;&#8221; &#8211; Gautam Gambhir Backs Babar Azam To Become The Greatest Batter From Pakistan

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir believes Babar Azam will be Pakistan’s greatest batter of all time when he retires from the game and believes that Babar’s credentials as a batter, can never be questioned. The 29-year-old stepped down from captaincy after the conclusion of the ODI World Cup 2023.

Following Pakistan’s disappointing 2023 World Cup campaign, Babar Azam resigned as captain from all formats of the game. The Men In Green did not advance to the semi-finals, and Babar had a mixed performance with the bat in the marquee event, accumulating 320 runs in nine innings with four fifties.

In an interview with Sportskeeda, Gautam Gambhir believes that it is the individual’s choice to accept captaincy and that everyone will get to see the best of him in International Cricket from now on. He also stated that captains are usually blamed for the team’s failure and predicts that he will retire as the greatest Pakistan batter of all time.

“It’s an individual choice of players to leave or accept captaincy. Babar Azam is still a top-quality batter for me. We might get to see the best of Babar Azam now. In Pakistan, all the blame as well as the appreciation only goes to the captain. It happens to an extent in India as well, but not to the level that it happens in Pakistan.”

Gautam Gambhir
Gautam Gambhir (Credits: Twitter)

“There were never question marks over Babar Azam’s batting. The question marks were over his captaincy. Now that he has left it, you will see Babar reaching a different level as a batter. Even today, he is one of Pakistan’s top batters. When Babar Azam ends his career, he will be Pakistan’s greatest batter. He is still young and can play for another 10 years as a batter. He himself might not know what he can achieve,” Gautam Gambhir said.

Babar Azam has been an outstanding performer for Pakistan in all formats. The right-handed batsman is the backbone of Pakistan’s frail batting lineup, which is heavily reliant on his consistency in all three formats. His consistency on all platforms is unrivalled, and he would like to regain his form in international cricket.

I Feel Making A Fast Bowler A Captain Is Risky – Gautam Gambhir

Speaking about Pakistan’s newly appointed captain, Gautam Gambhir believes it is an internal affair for Pakistan Cricket. However, he feels that Shaheen Afridi’s appointment as a T20 captain comes with a risk aspect, since they may have certain limits in dealing with injuries and workload management.

Shaheen Afridi
Shaheen Afridi Credits: Twitter

“We should not get into the debate over who Pakistan appoints as captain. It is their internal matter. They feel Shaheen Afridi can be a good captain. I feel making a fast bowler a captain is risky. I am not saying fast bowlers can’t be good captains, but they have their limitations,” Gautam Gambhir added.

Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi has been an impressive captain of the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Under his guidance, Lahore has won back-to-back championships. He would be eager to perform and lead the team well in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Tagged:

Aus vs Pak 2023

Babar Azam

Gautam Gambhir

Pakistan National Cricket Team

Related Article
AUS vs PAK: &#8220;He Himself Might Not Know What He Can Achieve&#8230;&#8221; &#8211; Gautam Gambhir Backs Babar Azam To Become The Greatest Batter From Pakistan
AUS vs PAK: “He Himself Might Not Know What He Can Achieve…” – Gautam Gambhir Backs Babar Azam To Become The Greatest Batter From Pakistan

Dec 14, 2023, 4:43 PM

AUS vs PAK: Star Australian Bowlers Hail Pakistan Batter Babar Azam For His Brilliance In International Cricket
AUS vs PAK: Star Australian Bowlers Hail Pakistan Batter Babar Azam For His Brilliance In International Cricket

Dec 10, 2023, 3:04 PM

AUS vs PAK: He Can Go Out And Become The Best Batsman Pakistan Has Ever Produced &#8211; Gautam Gambhir Supports Babar Azam&#8217;s Return To Form
AUS vs PAK: He Can Go Out And Become The Best Batsman Pakistan Has Ever Produced – Gautam Gambhir Supports Babar Azam’s Return To Form

Dec 10, 2023, 1:07 PM

I Salute Babar Bhai, He Was So Strong And Kept Going &#8211; Rahmanullah Gurbaz Lauds Babar Azam For His &#8220;Never Give Up&#8221; Attitude
I Salute Babar Bhai, He Was So Strong And Kept Going – Rahmanullah Gurbaz Lauds Babar Azam For His “Never Give Up” Attitude

Dec 7, 2023, 2:35 PM

AUS vs PAK: He Is A World-Class Batter But His Captaincy Was Not Up To Mark &#8211; Junaid Khan&#8217;s Critical Analysis Of Babar Azam&#8217;s Captaincy
AUS vs PAK: He Is A World-Class Batter But His Captaincy Was Not Up To Mark – Junaid Khan’s Critical Analysis Of Babar Azam’s Captaincy

Dec 2, 2023, 4:03 PM

AUS vs PAK: You Make Your Team Around The Team’s Best Batsman &#8211; Shan Masood Highlights The Importance Of Babar Azam In Test Team
AUS vs PAK: You Make Your Team Around The Team’s Best Batsman – Shan Masood Highlights The Importance Of Babar Azam In Test Team

Nov 29, 2023, 3:58 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy