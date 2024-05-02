Chelsea Green returned to WWE NXT during this week’s episode and to her delight, she was further privileged to compete for the prime women’s title present on the brand, next week. It was announced that Roxanne Perez will defend the NXT Women’s Championship against the main roster star on next week’s episode and the challenger is all bragging about the opportunity.

Taking to social media platform X, Chelsea Green shared her thoughts on the upcoming match before Perez gave it back with her own reaction and offended the former.

“Woke up feeling like your new [WWE NXT] Champion,” Chelsea Green wrote in her post. In response, Perez opted to present an in-ring footage from the 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble. On that night, the former Hot Mess returned to the WWE only to be eliminated by Rhea Ripley in just a few seconds, setting a new record within the company.

As mentioned above, this appearance marked the former TNA Wrestling star’s return to WWE after some time off, and she has since continued to raise her position within the company. Chelsea Green was furious about Perez posting this video and she instructed her to take that down, immediately.

Meanwhile, this interaction between the two comes following an initial exchange from the night before where Chelsea Green posted a pair of photos of herself from her NXT appearance and told the fans that she will become the new NXT Women’s Champion, next week. In response, Perez addressed her to be “delusional.”

DELETE THIS RIGHT NOW ROXY!!!!! https://t.co/crqUoJ0YKK — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) May 1, 2024

Mark your calendars! Tuesday May 7th I become your new (and fave👸🏻) @WWENXT champion 🎀#ChampChels pic.twitter.com/YBxIo3eutp — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) May 1, 2024

Chelsea Green returned to WWE NXT for a title shot

Perez is coming off a victory against Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley in a Triple Threat last week, which was her second defense of the ongoing championship. This reign started after she picked up a win against Valkyria at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver, last month. This week, Valkyria was selected by WWE Raw in WWE’s annual draft night two.

As for Chelsea Green, her NXT appearance came just a day after she was drafted to SmackDown alongside her tag team partner Piper Niven in the 2024 WWE Draft. Upon her comeback on WWE NXT TV, she was quick to challenge Roxanne Perez for the Women’s title on next week’s show in a backstage segment of the episode. NXT GM Ava further confirmed the match for next week and Perez was unhappy about it.

