A major discussion point in the professional wrestling world, this week was the confirmation of Drew McIntyre’s future with WWE. As multiple reports surfaced about his contract nearing expiration around the Wrestlemania season, there were uncertainties about the top star possibly staying with the WWE in the foreseeable future.

Despite initial uncertainties, Drew McIntyre has now officially inked a new deal with the WWE, putting an end to the speculation. According to more updated reports, negotiations for this contract renewal began in March and concluded recently after extensive discussions. A significant back-and-forth turmoil was noticed indicating a thorough consideration of terms from both the parties.

WWE NXT Battleground 2024: First-Ever Women’s North American Title Match Set

Drew McIntyre would be pushed in the WWE as a top star power

Drew McIntyre’s new contract will be intact for multiple years, with both parties expressing satisfaction with the finalized terms. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, offered more specifics, revealing this contract to be a three-year deal extending until 2027. Details regarding The Scottish Warrior’s potential earnings are expected to be around $4 million annually but this figure remains unconfirmed.

Most importantly, Drew McIntyre would potentially be pushed as the top WWE guy in the coming years,

“According to Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer, McIntyre signed a three year contract with WWE, which would keep him there until 2027. He has continued to be pushed as a top guy with WWE, especially after an injury to CM Punk propelled McIntyre back into the world title scene for WrestleMania XL. Meltzer speculates that McIntyre may be making close to $4 million a year, but that is NOT confirmed.”

WWE Live Event: Gunther Loses; 40-Match Losing Streak Ends At Bologna

In the opening match of WrestleMania 40 Night Two, Drew McIntyre defeated Seth Rollins to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship and finally get his World Title victory moment in front of fans. But just five minutes later, he lost the Title to Mr. Money in the Bank Damian Priest, who cashed in his contract to win the title for the very first time.

It’s also been reported in recent times that Drew McIntyre suffered a badly hyperextended elbow during his match against Seth and afterward, he worked hurt on the recent UK tour. Recovering from the elbow, the top Raw star power will be absent from WWE action.