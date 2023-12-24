AUS vs PAK: “I Think Everyone Was Slightly Surprised At The Lower Pace Of The Pakistan Bowlers…” – Mitchell Starc

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • AUS vs PAK: “I Think Everyone Was Slightly Surprised At The Lower Pace Of The Pakistan Bowlers…” – Mitchell Starc

All

Cricket News

AUS vs PAK: “I Think Everyone Was Slightly Surprised At The Lower Pace Of The Pakistan Bowlers…” – Mitchell Starc

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Dec 24, 2023 at 4:09 PM

AUS vs PAK: &#8220;I Think Everyone Was Slightly Surprised At The Lower Pace Of The Pakistan Bowlers&#8230;&#8221; &#8211; Mitchell Starc

Australian Veteran pacer Mitchell Starc revealed that everyone in the Australian team was startled by the Pakistan team speedster’s failure to attain higher speeds with the ball, especially given the team’s reputation for it in International Cricket. The Men in Green bowlers failed to make an impact for the team in the 1st test of the three-match test series.

Pakistan’s options for fast bowlers were restricted in the absence of Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah. Much of the burden fell on Shaheen Shah Afridi, who has fallen from his peak speed since returning from a knee injury. The Left-arm bowler averaged in the low 130 KPH, throughout the game, failing to trouble the quality Australian batters.

Speaking to the media ahead of the second game against Pakistan, Mitchell Starc expressed his surprise at Pakistan bowlers bowling at such a slow speed in the first test, even though they had bowlers who can consistently clock 150 KPH.

The left-arm pacer believes that speed is crucial in bowling and that the Australian bowling attack possesses all of the components of fast bowling that allow them to outperform skilled batters.

“I think everyone was slightly surprised at the lower pace of the Pakistan bowlers when you’re generally used to some guys getting in the 150s [kph], I don’t think that pace is the be-all and end all but it certainly plays a part and can help.”

Mitchell Starc
Mitchell Starc Credits: Twitter

“Case in point, you look at Scott Boland who can bowl good wheels, but he’s not at your top end of pace bowlers,” he said. “But he generates a lot of sideways movement here in Melbourne, obviously being his home ground. He’s done it for a long time and we saw that obviously against England, where every ball he bowled could have been a wicket.

“So I don’t think that pace is the be all and end all. Certainly, for our attack we all complement each other really well by doing things very differently,” Mitchell Starc said.

Throughout the game, Shaheen Afridi could not bowl at his usual best, Khurram Shahzad bowled at medium-fast speeds, and while Aamer Jamal improved as the game continued, with him rarely touching 140kph. In comparison, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, and Mitchell Starc all consistently hit the mid-140s and would be keen to continue their fine form going into the remainder of the series.

Tagged:

Aus vs Pak 2023

Australia National Cricket Team

Mitchell Starc

Pakistan National Cricket Team

Related Article
AUS vs PAK: &#8220;I Think Everyone Was Slightly Surprised At The Lower Pace Of The Pakistan Bowlers&#8230;&#8221; &#8211; Mitchell Starc
AUS vs PAK: “I Think Everyone Was Slightly Surprised At The Lower Pace Of The Pakistan Bowlers…” – Mitchell Starc

Dec 24, 2023, 3:44 PM

AUS vs PAK: Babar Azam And Mohammad Rizwan To Play The Five-Match T20 Series Against New Zealand, Confirms PCB Chief Selector Wahab Riaz
AUS vs PAK: Babar Azam And Mohammad Rizwan To Play The Five-Match T20 Series Against New Zealand, Confirms PCB Chief Selector Wahab Riaz

Dec 24, 2023, 3:39 PM

AUS vs PAK: The Living Example Of Sheer Discrimination Against Me &#8211; Danish Kaneria Lambasts Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ahead Of The Second Test
AUS vs PAK: The Living Example Of Sheer Discrimination Against Me – Danish Kaneria Lambasts Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ahead Of The Second Test

Dec 24, 2023, 12:22 PM

I Aim To Play Even Better Than I Did Before &#8211; Ihsanullah Opens Upon His Return To Competitive Cricket
I Aim To Play Even Better Than I Did Before – Ihsanullah Opens Upon His Return To Competitive Cricket

Dec 23, 2023, 3:09 PM

AUS vs PAK: Noman Ali Ruled Out Of The Test Series Against Australia Due To Acute Appendicitis
AUS vs PAK: Noman Ali Ruled Out Of The Test Series Against Australia Due To Acute Appendicitis

Dec 23, 2023, 11:09 AM

AUS vs PAK: The Two Debutants Are Excellent And I Have A Bit Of Concern About Shaheen Shah Afridi &#8211; Michael Vaughan On Pakistan&#8217;s Bowling Woes
AUS vs PAK: The Two Debutants Are Excellent And I Have A Bit Of Concern About Shaheen Shah Afridi – Michael Vaughan On Pakistan’s Bowling Woes

Dec 23, 2023, 10:07 AM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy