GT vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Gujarat Titans (GT) will be taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 45th game of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024). The match is scheduled to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (April 28).

This article will provide everything you need about the IPL 2024 match between GT and RCB. You’ll get the GT vs RCB Dream11 prediction, match preview, points table update, head-to-head comparison, match details, weather and pitch report, fantasy cricket stats, and our GT vs RCB match prediction.

GT vs RCB: Match Preview:

GT will be looking to get back to winning ways after suffering a narrow defeat at the hands of Delhi Capitals in their last game. Chasing 225 runs, the Shubman Gill-led side finished their innings on 220 form 8. GT have struggled for consistency this season and will be desperate to win few games in a row to revive their campaign.

Their home record this season has not been very impressive either. They won their first two games at home before losing the following two. GT will be desperate to get back to winning ways to revive their playoffs chances and will be hoping that the home advantage helps them in clinching a crucial victory.

RCB, on the other hand, will be high on confidence after ending their six-game losing streak in style by beating high-flying Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last game. The momentum is with RCB and they will be looking to make the most of it. RCB’s chances of qualifying for the playoffs are hanging by a thread and they cannot afford more slip ups.

IPL 2024 points table:

With four wins and five defeats, GT are currently at the seventh spot in the points table. RCB, on the other hand, are languishing at the tenth spot with just two wins and seven defeats. Rajasthan Royals are presently at the top followed by Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants in the top four.

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Rajasthan Royals 8 7 1 0 0 14 0.698 Kolkata Knight Riders 8 5 3 0 0 10 0.972 Sunrisers Hyderabad 8 5 3 0 0 10 0.577 Lucknow Super Giants 8 5 3 0 0 10 0.148 Chennai Super Kings 8 4 4 0 0 8 0.415 Delhi Capitals 9 4 5 0 0 8 -0.386 Gujarat Titans 9 4 5 0 0 8 -0.974 Punjab Kings 9 3 6 0 0 6 -0.187 Mumbai Indians 8 3 5 0 0 6 -0.227 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 9 2 7 0 0 4 -0.721

GT vs RCB: Journey in IPL 2024 so far:

GT:

1st match: Beat Mumbai Indians by six runs.

Beat Mumbai Indians by six runs. 2nd match: Lost against Chennai Super Kings by 63 runs.

Lost against Chennai Super Kings by 63 runs. 3rd match: Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets.

Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets. 4th match: Lost against Punjab Kings by three wickets.

Lost against Punjab Kings by three wickets. 5th match: Lost against Lucknow Super Giants by 33 runs.

Lost against Lucknow Super Giants by 33 runs. 6th match: Beat Rajasthan Royals by three wickets.

Beat Rajasthan Royals by three wickets. 7th match: Lost against Delhi Capitals by four wickets.

Lost against Delhi Capitals by four wickets. 8th match: Beat Punjab Kings by three wickets.

Beat Punjab Kings by three wickets. 9th match: Lost against Delhi Capitals by four runs.

RCB:

1st match: Lost against Chennai Super Kings by six wickets.

Lost against Chennai Super Kings by six wickets. 2nd match: Beat Punjab Kings by six wickets.

Beat Punjab Kings by six wickets. 3rd match: Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets.

Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets. 4th match: Lost against Lucknow Super Giants by 28 runs.

Lost against Lucknow Super Giants by 28 runs. 5th match: Lost against Rajasthan Royals by six wickets.

Lost against Rajasthan Royals by six wickets. 6th match: Lost against Mumbai Indians by seven wickets.

Lost against Mumbai Indians by seven wickets. 7th match: Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 25 runs.

Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 25 runs. 8th match: Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by one run.

Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by one run. 9th match: Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 35 runs.

GT vs RCB: Match info:

Article Title GT vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Match Played Between Gujarat Titans & Royal Challengers Bengaluru Series name IPL 2024 Date 28-Apr-24 Category GT vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Stadium Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Where to Watch on TV Star Sports Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming JioCinema

GT vs RCB Head To Head record:

GT RCB 03 Matches played 03 02 Won 01 01 Lost 02 00 No Result 00

Here is the venue-wise result between GT vs RCB:

Ground Gujarat Titans Royal Challengers Bangalore No Result Total Brabourne Stadium 1 0 0 1 M Chinnaswamy Stadium 1 0 0 1 Wankhede Stadium 0 1 0 1 Overall 2 1 0 3

GT vs RCB Weather Report & Pitch Report:

GT vs RCB Weather Report & Pitch Report: Temperature 36°C Weather Forecast Clear sky Pitch Behaviour Batting-friendly Best Suited To Pace Average 1st innings score 166

GT Squad:

Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Sandeep Warrier, Mohit Sharma, Kane Williamson, Sai Sudharsan, Sharath BR, Manav Suthar, Vijay Shankar, Darshan Nalkande, Kartik Tyagi, Spencer Johnson, Sushant Mishra, Joshua Little, Abhinav Manohar, Jayant Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Matthew Wade

RCB squad:

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Siraj, Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat, Himanshu Sharma, Swapnil Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mayank Dagar, Alzarri Joseph, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar

Fantasy stats for GT vs RCB:

Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all GT players:

Team Player Name Role Matches Dream Team Appearances Captain Vice-captain GT S Sudharsan Batter 10 9 1 0 GT K Williamson Batter 10 6 0 1 GT N Ahmad Bowler 10 6 0 0 GT Rashid-Khan Bowler 10 6 0 1 GT W Saha Wicket Keeper 10 6 0 0 GT J Little Bowler 10 5 0 0 GT S Gill Batter 10 5 1 0 GT M Sharma Bowler 10 4 1 1 GT M Wade Wicket Keeper 10 4 0 0 GT R Tewatia All Rounder 10 4 0 0 GT A Manohar Batter 10 3 0 0 GT D Miller Batter 10 3 0 1 GT R Sai Kishore Bowler 9 3 1 1 GT U Yadav Bowler 10 3 0 0 GT S Johnson Bowler 5 2 0 0 GT S Warrier Bowler 3 2 0 0 GT V Shankar Batter 10 2 0 0 GT A Omarzai All Rounder 6 1 0 1 GT D Nalkande Bowler 6 1 0 0 GT K Tyagi Bowler 4 1 0 0 GT S Khan All Rounder 10 1 0 0 GT B Sharath Wicket Keeper 1 0 0 0 GT J Yadav Bowler 2 0 0 0

Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all RCB players:

Team Player Name Role Matches Dream Team Appearances Captain Vice-captain RCB F du Plessis Batter 10 6 0 0 RCB G Maxwell All Rounder 10 6 1 1 RCB M Siraj Bowler 10 6 0 0 RCB V Kohli Batter 10 6 3 2 RCB C Green All Rounder 10 5 0 1 RCB D Karthik Wicket Keeper 10 5 0 1 RCB K Sharma Bowler 10 5 0 0 RCB R Patidar Batter 10 5 1 1 RCB A Joseph Bowler 10 4 0 0 RCB A Rawat Wicket Keeper 10 4 0 0 RCB L Ferguson Bowler 10 3 0 0 RCB S Prabhudessai Batter 10 3 0 0 RCB V VijayKumar Bowler 10 3 0 0 RCB Y Dayal Bowler 10 3 0 0 RCB A Deep Bowler 8 2 0 1 RCB R Topley Bowler 5 2 0 0 RCB W Jacks All Rounder 3 2 0 0 RCB M Dagar Bowler 6 1 0 0 RCB M Lomror Batter 10 1 0 0 RCB H Sharma Bowler 2 0 0 0 RCB S Chauhan Batter 3 0 0 0 RCB S Singh All Rounder 1 0 0 0 RCB T Curran Bowler 1 0 0 0

GT vs RCB Playing 11 for Today Match:

Here are the playing XI of GT vs RCB for the 45th match of IPL 2024:

GT Playing XI:

Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Sandeep Warrier

GT impact players:

Sharath BR, Sai Sudharsan, Manav Suthar, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar

RCB Playing XI:

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal

RCB impact players:

Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat, Himanshu Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Swapnil Singh

Most runs and wickets for GT and RCB in IPL 2024:

Most runs for GT in IPL 2024 Sai Sudharsan – 334 runs Most wickets for GT in IPL 2024 Mohit Sharma – 10 wickets Most runs for RCB in IPL 2024 Virat Kohli – 430 runs Most wickets for RCB in IPL 2024 Yash Dayal – 8 wickets

GT vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Today Match: Captain choices:

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli has been in fine form this season and is currently the leading run-scorer in IPL 2024. He is the only batsman who has touched the 400-run mark this season.

Virat Kohli has been in fine form this season and is currently the leading run-scorer in IPL 2024. He is the only batsman who has touched the 400-run mark this season. Shubman Gill: Shubman Gill has been among runs as well and will be looking to lead his team from the front against RCB. He has scored 304 runs in 9 games so far.

Top Picks for GT vs RCB Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Rashid Khan: In addition to impressing with the ball, Rashid Khan has impressed with his batting as well. He has scored 84 runs so far in addition to picking up eight wickets.

In addition to impressing with the ball, Rashid Khan has impressed with his batting as well. He has scored 84 runs so far in addition to picking up eight wickets. Will Jacks: Will Jacks has managed to make an impact with both bat and ball so far and will be looking to enjoy a good outing in the upcoming game as well.

Budget Picks for GT vs RCB Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Karn Sharma: In 3 games so far, Karn Sharma has picked up three wickets and will be eyeing another good outing.

In 3 games so far, Karn Sharma has picked up three wickets and will be eyeing another good outing. Cameron Green: Cameron Green has also started making useful contributions with both bat and ball. In the last game against SRH, he scored an unbeaten 37 and picked up two wickets as well.

GT vs RC Dream11 Team for Today match – 1

Wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha Batsmen Shubman Gill (vc) Faf du Plessis Virat Kohli (c) Allrounders Azmatullah Omarzai Cameron Green Will Jacks Bowlers R Sai Kishore Rashid Khan Mohammed Siraj Yash Dayal

GT vs RCB Dream11 team for Today Match – 2

Wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik Batsmen Shubman Gill Sai Sudharsan (vc) Faf du Plessis (c) Virat Kohli Rajat Patidar Allrounders Azmatullah Omarzai Cameron Green Will Jacks Bowlers Rashid Khan Mohit Sharma

GT vs RCB Match Prediction Today:

RCB will start the game as slight favourites and are expected to win the upcoming game against GT. The momentum is with RCB after their fine win over SRH in the last game and they will be looking to make the most of it.