Unlike their normal trend, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) spinners have struggled in this IPL 2024. They have an economy of under eight, but their skill of taking wickets in the middle overs is lacking quite a bit before the CSK vs SRH face-off. Their 7.56 economy in the middle phase of the game (7-15 overs) is the best in this IPL 2024.

They have used their planning well of going wide of the batters, and away from their hitting slot. When it comes to bowling in the death overs (16-20). Deepak Chahar has been struggling so much for the last two to three seasons. In this season, he has picked up just five wickets in six innings at an economy of 8.73. It the last game, his misfield in the boundary, and collectively from the CSK unit put pressure on them.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad has power in the middle order. Heinrich Klassen has nailed 275 IPL runs in eight innings at a strike rate of almost 200, while Abdul Samad has given them the push at the backend with a strike rate of 211.

When it comes to batting in the middle overs (7-15), the 2016 champions have an average of around 30 for their 648 runs at a strike rate of 150. Despite the fact that they keep on smashing from the first to the last delivery, SRH always ends with a cushion of 15-20 runs in their totals, which offers the bowlers a chance to plan variously.

The real challenge for Sunrisers Hyderabad will be in their chasing. They have done a terrific job in setting a total, but the moment it comes to going after a specific total, they tend to lose the plot.

IPL 2024 CSK vs SRH Weather And Pitch Report- Match 46

According to AccuWeather, the evening temperature of Chennai on Sunday in the CSK vs SRH clash is expected to be around 31°C. The humidity level would be around 80%, which suggests another game where dew would be a factor. Now the interesting point is whether Hyderabad would look to chase because of the dew or would they go with their strong nature of batting first.

CSK vs SRH Weather Report Temperature 31°C Weather Forecast Partly Cloudy Dew Point 28°C Humidity Level 80%

CSK vs SRH Pitch Report

Since the start of 2019, the average first-innings IPL score at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai has increased quite a lot. In 2021, it was just under 150, while in 2023, it flew up to 170. In this IPL 2024, before the CSK vs SRH clash, the average total has been a tad over the 180-run mark.

Quite surprising, but there isn’t much gap between ‘Teams batting first’ and chasing. The teams have successfully chased down in 16 games, which is 51.6% of the games, while 15 games (48.4%) have been successfully defended.

For the bowlers, the spinners have an economy of just over six in this ground, while the fast bowlers have done a decent job of staying under the economy rate of eight.

Ruturaj Gaikwad is the leading run-getter in this ground with 504 runs at an average of 50.40 and a strike rate of nearly 140. Deepak Chahar is the leader in the bowling pack with 23 scalps in 16 innings at an economy of just over eight. Both will be key in the CSK vs LSG affair.