The defending champions, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were hurt by their last defeat at home against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). A win in that game would take a bit of pressure out of their shoulders. Now during the CSK vs SRH clash on April 27, 2024, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, the hosts could not just afford a slip.

Super Kings have lost the joint most wickets (11) in the powerplay during the IPL 2024, at a strike rate of 138.19. Those 398 runs in this period is also the third lowest among the ten teams in this season. When it comes to their bowling in the first six overs, Chennai have picked up the lowest wickets (9), at an economy of 9.23.

It’s quite the opposite for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The ‘Orange Army’ has picked up 13 wickets in this period, the third best in this IPL 2024, at an economy of just under 10.

Their batting is just beyond imagination in this time. With 562 runs in eight innings, Hyderabad have the most runs during the 1-6 overs. Their strike rate in this cycle is nearly 200. Even while finishing the innings, they are quite wild with a strike rate of 188, thanks to their 432 runs, the third most in this IPL 2024.

The way they erased the word ‘fear’ of their batting shows their belief in their squad. They have also smashed the most sixes (108) in this IPL 2024, with almost 14 sixes per inning.

If they keep the same momentum going into the CSK vs SRH clash, they could dream of finishing among the top two.

CSK vs SRH Head-to-Head Records in IPL

CSK Info SRH 20 Matches Played 20 14 Won 06 06 Lost 14 00 No Result 00 233 Highest Score 192 132 Lowest Score 134

CSK vs SRH Head-to-Head Record in IPL at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

The last time these two teams met each other in a CSK vs SRH clash, was IPL 2023. In a low-scoring affair, the hosts recorded a comfortable seven-wicket win. Batting first, the Sunrisers posted 134/7 in their allotted 20 overs with no batter could cross the 35-run mark. Ravindra Jadeja ended with figures of 3/22, while Devon Conway’s unbeaten 77 runs took them over the line.

Matches Played CSK Won SRH Won No Result Previous Meeting 04 04 00 00 Chennai Super Kings won by seven wickets.

CSK vs SRH Last 5 Encounters

In the last five encounters, Chennai Super Kings have a winning margin of 3-2 over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

CSK vs SRH: Standout Performers:

Most runs for CSK: Suresh Raina (434 runs)

Most runs for SRH: Kane Williamson (417 runs)

Most wickets for CSK: Dwayne Bravo (20 wickets)

Most wickets for SRH: Rashid Khan (10 wickets)

Key Match-ups between CSK and SRH players: