AUS vs PAK: I’m Loving It, So I’m Reluctant To Change That – Mitchell Marsh Talks About Opening The Batting For Australia

Avinash T
Dec 17, 2023 at 1:34 PM

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, who usually bats at the top of the order in white-ball cricket, stated that he would like to continue batting at No. 6 in the red-ball format. The 32-year-old is seen as a potential candidate to replace David Warner as Australian opener in test cricket after the three-match series against Pakistan.

Mitchell Marsh made a comeback into the Australian test side during the Ashes series and made an impact for the team on the away soil. Marsh extended his outstanding form, culminating in 441 runs in Australia’s victorious 2023 ODI World Cup campaign.

Speaking to the media, Mitchell Marsh said that he is quite happy to bat for Australia in the middle order even though there is a vacant spot at the top order after David Warner’s retirement and he emphasized his numbers at No.6 for the Baggy Greens since his return to the team.

“How do I answer this without making a headline? For me, I appreciate there’s talk about it and eventually, we’re going to need a new opener with Davey leaving, but I’ve worked really hard to get back in this side and for me to look forward to having a role as an opener just doesn’t make sense to me,” Mitchell Marsh said.

“I love being at number six and in my last four Test matches I’ve really found my way and I guess who I am as a Test cricketer and I’m loving it, so I’m reluctant to change that.” 

On day 2 of the first Test against Pakistan in Perth, the big all-rounder struck a quick-fire 90 runs, giving Australia a formidable total of 487. He also had some success in the Ashes this year, batting in the bottom middle order and scoring 118 runs off 118 balls in Headingley.

I Just Wanted To Come Into This Test Team And Be Really True To Myself – Mitchell Marsh

Mitchell Marsh stated that he wanted to play to his strengths in the longer format of the game and expressed his gratitude to the Australian skipper Pat Cummins and head coach Andrew McDonald for assisting him in achieving success for the team. He also admitted that he lacks the technique to play for extended periods of time like Steve Smith or Marnus Labuschagne.

“But I just wanted to come into this Test team and be really true to myself. I’m thankful to Patty [Cummins] and Ronnie [coach Andrew McDonald] for helping me get to this point where I’ve found my method that works. I don’t necessarily have the technique of Smudger and Marnus where they can defend and leave for hours and get through those periods,” Mitchell Marsh concluded.

The third and final game of the series will be played in David Warner’s home ground, where he would hang up his boots from the longer format of the game and the Baggy Greens would be keen to identify an opening partner for Usman Khawaja post the retirement of David Warner.

Aus vs Pak 2023

Australia National Cricket Team

Mitchell Marsh

Pakistan National Cricket Team

