AUS vs PAK: “It Might Be Stormy Now, But It Can’t Rain Forever” – Mohammad Yousuf Backs Under Performing Babar Azam To Regain Form

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • AUS vs PAK: “It Might Be Stormy Now, But It Can’t Rain Forever” – Mohammad Yousuf Backs Under Performing Babar Azam To Regain Form

All

Cricket News

AUS vs PAK: “It Might Be Stormy Now, But It Can’t Rain Forever” – Mohammad Yousuf Backs Under Performing Babar Azam To Regain Form

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Dec 28, 2023 at 4:40 PM

AUS vs PAK: &#8220;It Might Be Stormy Now, But It Can&#8217;t Rain Forever&#8221; &#8211; Mohammad Yousuf Backs Under Performing Babar Azam To Regain Form

Former Pakistan captain and batter Mohammed Yousuf has come out in support of Babar Azam, who has been struggling with poor form and a string of low scores in the ongoing Test series against Australia. The former Pakistan skipper has been going through some tough times since the start of the Asia Cup 2023.

During the second day of Pakistan’s first innings at the Boxing Day Test, Babar Azam was dismissed for just one run off seven deliveries. This came after he was removed by Cummins in the second innings of the first Test. In the previous match, Babar had scored 21 and 14 in his two innings during Australia’s 360-run victory in Perth, which gave them a 1-0 series lead.

Mohammad Yousuf
Mohammad Yousuf Credits: Twitter

Pakistan legend Mohammad Yousuf, who holds the record for most runs in a calendar year in Tests, took to his social media account to share a message of hope for former captain Babar Azam amid his poor performance with the bat in Australia. He urged Azam to stay strong and positive, saying,

“Be strong now because things will get better, it might be stormy now, but it can’t rain forever,” Mohammad Yousuf Wrote on his X-Handle.

Babar Azam’s poor performance hurt his team’s success in both the Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup. During the Asia Cup, he scored 207 runs in four innings, but 151 of those runs were against Nepal. In the ICC Cricket World Cup, Babar had moderate success, struggling to find the right balance between scoring runs and maintaining the right tempo. This lack of inspiration meant that the team failed to progress to the knockout stage.

Babar Azam
Babar Azam Credits: Twitter

In 2019, Babar Azam was appointed as the captain for both white-ball forms, and in 2020, he was made the captain for Tests as well. However, he was unable to make an impact as a leader for the Pakistan team. Throughout the ODI World Cup 2023, his captaincy and tactics came under scrutiny, with much speculation in the media about his role with the Pakistan team. Eventually, he stepped down from his position as captain.

Despite his struggles as a captain, Babar Azam has been a standout player for Pakistan in all formats. He is the backbone of Pakistan’s batting lineup, which heavily relies on his consistency in all three formats. He is unmatched in his consistency across all platforms and would hope to regain his form in international cricket.

Tagged:

Aus vs Pak 2023

Australia National Cricket Team

Babar Azam

Mohammad Yousuf

Pakistan National Cricket Team

Related Article
AUS vs PAK: &#8220;It Might Be Stormy Now, But It Can&#8217;t Rain Forever&#8221; &#8211; Mohammad Yousuf Backs Under Performing Babar Azam To Regain Form
AUS vs PAK: “It Might Be Stormy Now, But It Can’t Rain Forever” – Mohammad Yousuf Backs Under Performing Babar Azam To Regain Form

Dec 28, 2023, 4:40 PM

AUS vs PAK: Ricky Ponting Calls For A Specialized Opener To Replace David Warner In Test Cricket, With An Eye On India Test Series And The Ashes Series
AUS vs PAK: Ricky Ponting Calls For A Specialized Opener To Replace David Warner In Test Cricket, With An Eye On India Test Series And The Ashes Series

Dec 28, 2023, 12:18 PM

AUS vs PAK: It’s Going To Be A Gutsy Call To Put Someone Out There In The Middle -David Warner On His Replacement In Test Cricket
AUS vs PAK: It’s Going To Be A Gutsy Call To Put Someone Out There In The Middle -David Warner On His Replacement In Test Cricket

Dec 26, 2023, 4:22 PM

AUS vs PAK: These Guys Have Been Outstanding, Shaheen Afridi Bowled Well Today With Not A Lot Of Luck &#8211; David Warner Lauds Pakistan Pacers For Their Brilliant Bowling
AUS vs PAK: These Guys Have Been Outstanding, Shaheen Afridi Bowled Well Today With Not A Lot Of Luck – David Warner Lauds Pakistan Pacers For Their Brilliant Bowling

Dec 26, 2023, 3:34 PM

AUS vs PAK: I Would Be Going For A Traditional Opener, Travis Head And Mitchell Marsh More Suited For Middle Order &#8211; Michael Hussey
AUS vs PAK: I Would Be Going For A Traditional Opener, Travis Head And Mitchell Marsh More Suited For Middle Order – Michael Hussey

Dec 26, 2023, 12:02 PM

AUS vs PAK: Usman Khawaja Wears Shoes With His Children&#8217;s Names In The Boxing Day After Being Restricted By ICC
AUS vs PAK: Usman Khawaja Wears Shoes With His Children’s Names In The Boxing Day After Being Restricted By ICC

Dec 26, 2023, 10:25 AM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy