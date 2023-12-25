AUS vs PAK: It’s More Of A Tactical Decision In Terms Of The Conditions – Shan Masood On Bringing In Mohammad Rizwan For The Boxing Day Test

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • AUS vs PAK: It’s More Of A Tactical Decision In Terms Of The Conditions – Shan Masood On Bringing In Mohammad Rizwan For The Boxing Day Test

All

Cricket News

AUS vs PAK: It’s More Of A Tactical Decision In Terms Of The Conditions – Shan Masood On Bringing In Mohammad Rizwan For The Boxing Day Test

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Dec 25, 2023 at 4:11 PM

AUS vs PAK: It&#8217;s More Of A Tactical Decision In Terms Of The Conditions &#8211; Shan Masood On Bringing In Mohammad Rizwan For The Boxing Day Test

Pakistan Test skipper Shan Masood has explained the team management’s decision to replace veteran wicket-keeper batter Sarfaraz Ahmed with Mohammad Rizwan in the forthcoming second Test against Australia in Melbourne after the team’s 360-runs loss to Australia in the 1st test.

Sarfaraz Ahmed was brought back into Pakistan’s Test team at the end of 2022 due to his good domestic performance. Mohammad Rizwan has only appeared as a concussion substitute in the second Test against Sri Lanka since Sarfaraz’s return to the red-ball format of the game, and he will play the must-win Boxing Day test against Australia beginning on Tuesday.

Shan Masood the media before the second test against Australia that Mohammad Rizwan is ready to go, but Sarfaraz Ahmed is taking his time to recover and rejoin the team. He also admitted that it was difficult for all batters to get going in Perth and that he hopes to do better in the next match.

“We think Rizwan is ready and we can give Sarfaraz a little bit of a break to recoup and come back, It’s more of a tactical decision in terms of the conditions and what we can get out of each player,” Shan Masood said.

Shan Masood
Shan Masood Credits: Twitter

“It was hard out there in Perth. But I still feel there were some positives that probably we didn’t do back when we were here in 2019. We don’t want to force people to play a certain way. But we’ve sort of outlined certain things that we want to do better,” Shan Masood added.

Sarfaraz Ahmed struggled in the Perth Test, scoring only seven runs in both innings and failing to cope with Mitchell Starc’s speed. Mohammad Rizwan has staked his claim for a Boxing Day Test comeback after impressing in a two-day practice match against Victoria.

Pakistan arrived in Melbourne a week before Boxing Day and has spent little time at the MCG. On the 21st, a training session was followed by a two-day practice game at the Junction Oval. Pakistan players rested on the 24th, while both sides were forced to exercise indoors owing to severe weather on Monday.

Pakistan XII: Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (capt), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza, Aamer Jamal, Sajid Khan

Tagged:

Aus vs Pak 2023

Australia National Cricket Team

Mohammad Rizwan

Pakistan National Cricket Team

Shan Masood

Related Article
AUS vs PAK: It&#8217;s More Of A Tactical Decision In Terms Of The Conditions &#8211; Shan Masood On Bringing In Mohammad Rizwan For The Boxing Day Test
AUS vs PAK: It’s More Of A Tactical Decision In Terms Of The Conditions – Shan Masood On Bringing In Mohammad Rizwan For The Boxing Day Test

Dec 25, 2023, 4:11 PM

AUS vs PAK: Mohammad Rizwan Set To Replace Veteran Sarfaraz Ahmed For The Boxing Day Test Against Australia
AUS vs PAK: Mohammad Rizwan Set To Replace Veteran Sarfaraz Ahmed For The Boxing Day Test Against Australia

Dec 25, 2023, 1:04 PM

AUS vs PAK: We Really Support Usman Khawaja, I Think He&#8217;s Standing Up For What He Believes &#8211; Pat Cummins On ICC Decision To Stop The Australian Opener Wearing &#8220;Dove&#8221; Logo
AUS vs PAK: We Really Support Usman Khawaja, I Think He’s Standing Up For What He Believes – Pat Cummins On ICC Decision To Stop The Australian Opener Wearing “Dove” Logo

Dec 25, 2023, 11:28 AM

AUS vs PAK: &#8220;I Think Everyone Was Slightly Surprised At The Lower Pace Of The Pakistan Bowlers&#8230;&#8221; &#8211; Mitchell Starc
AUS vs PAK: “I Think Everyone Was Slightly Surprised At The Lower Pace Of The Pakistan Bowlers…” – Mitchell Starc

Dec 24, 2023, 3:44 PM

AUS vs PAK: The Living Example Of Sheer Discrimination Against Me &#8211; Danish Kaneria Lambasts Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ahead Of The Second Test
AUS vs PAK: The Living Example Of Sheer Discrimination Against Me – Danish Kaneria Lambasts Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ahead Of The Second Test

Dec 24, 2023, 12:22 PM

AUS vs PAK: Noman Ali Ruled Out Of The Test Series Against Australia Due To Acute Appendicitis
AUS vs PAK: Noman Ali Ruled Out Of The Test Series Against Australia Due To Acute Appendicitis

Dec 23, 2023, 11:09 AM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy