AUS vs PAK: Marnus Labuschagne Has Been Cleared Of Any Serious Injury After Being Sent For Scans On His Finger

Star Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne has been cleared of serious injury after being hurt on the hand during the first Test against Pakistan in Perth. Australia’s top order was put through its paces on an Optus Stadium pitch that became grittier as the day progressed

During the sixth over of Australia’s second innings, Labuschagne was hit on the little finger of his right hand by a rearing delivery that jumped off a length by debutant fast Khurram Shahzad. He immediately sought medical attention but returned to batting after a few minutes. During the broadcast of the game, Labuschagne was seen seeking medical attention in Australia’s dressing room.

In day three action, Marnus Labuschagne, who was dismissed for two by the Pakistan debutant was sent for scans but was swiftly cleared of structural damage, allowing him to bat in the nets before day four play.

“An X-ray taken last night did not demonstrate any visible fracture, Marnus was able to bat unhindered in the nets this (Sunday) morning.” a Cricket Australia spokesperson said.

Despite Labuschagne’s injury and dismissal. Smith was also examined for treatment after being hit by multiple Shaheen Shah Afridi short balls on day three. Steve Smith (45) added only two runs to his overnight score before being caught lbw by Shahzad, who took three of Pakistan’s first four wickets.

Australia pressed on, setting Pakistan an even 450 to win halfway through day four, with Usman Khawaja and Mitchell Marsh scoring half-centuries for the team. The pair accelerated in the middle session, before Khawaja (90) holed out to Babar Azam in the deep, while Mitchell Marsh finished on 63* from 68 balls at the end of 2nd innings.

Coming into the games, In the first Test of the series against Pakistan, Australia put on a stunning all-round performance to defeat the tourists by 360 runs in Perth. After setting Pakistan a 450-run goal for the second innings, Australia swept them out for 89 runs to secure a thumping victory.

Pakistan arrived in Australia with an unbeaten record to begin the new World Test Championship 2025 cycle, having won both of their away Test matches against Sri Lanka in July. However, could not perform against a quality Australian side on away conditions. Meanwhile, Baggy Greens has done exceedingly well against the Men in Green and to pick vital points in the World Test Championship cycle.