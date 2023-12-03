AUS vs PAK: “One Of The Biggest Scandals In Australian Cricket History… – Mitchell Johnson Launches Scathing Attack On David Warner Ahead Of His Farewell Series

Former fast-bowler Mitchell Johnson has launched an incredible attack on David Warner ahead of his final test series for Australia in the longer format of the game, as he highlighted long-standing complaints that arose from the Sandpapergate incident and ripped apart Warner’s “hero send-off” as he prepares to retire from test cricket in January.

David Warner announced publicly that he intended to play one more year of international cricket before India defeated him in this year’s World Test Championship final and stated that he would likely play his final Test match in Sydney in 2024 against Pakistan.

In his column for Western Australia, Mitchell Johnson attacked David Warner harshly in his column.

The left-handed opener is getting ready for the final test series to be played at home, and Johnson questioned why a player responsible for one of the biggest scandals in Australian cricket should be given a hero’s farewell from the sport.

“As we prepare for David Warner’s farewell series, can somebody please tell me why?, Why a struggling test opener gets to nominate his own retirement date. And why a player at the centre of one of the biggest scandals in Australian cricket history warrants a hero’s send-off?” Mitchell Johnson said.

David Warner has had form issues since 2021, while having excellent red-ball stats overall scoring over 8,400 runs at an average of 44.43 in 109 games.

Since the 2021 season began, the southpaw has averaged less than 30 with the bat and only managed one century in 25 Test matches, having underwhelming numbers in red-ball cricket.

What Will Fans Bring For David Warner? Bunnings Would Sell Out Of Sandpaper – Mitchell Johnson

Mitchell Johnson attacked David Warner for his part in the infamous ball-tampering incident, which resulted in a one-year ban for him from the game. Two years prior, in the wake of Justin Langer’s resignation as Australian coach, Johnson had attacked Australian skipper Pat Cummins in a similar newspaper editorial.

“Although Warner wasn’t alone in Sandpapergate, he was at the time a senior member of the team and someone who liked to use his perceived power as a leader.

“Now the way he is going out is underpinned by more of the same arrogance and disrespect to our country. What will fans bring for Warner? Bunnings would sell out of sandpaper,” Mitchell Johnson added.

David Warner just finished an incredible World Cup 2023 campaign, leading Australia to victory with 535 runs at an average of more than 48, and would be eager to end his Test career against Pakistan in front of his home audience.