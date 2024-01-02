AUS vs PAK: Take The Last Wicket Of The Game Or Something – Pat Cummins On David Warner’s Ideal Farewell Finish For Australia In Test Cricket

Australia captain Pat Cummins believes that Veteran David Warner taking a wicket in his farewell Test match could be the most memorable way for the batter to retire from Test cricket. The 37-year-old will hang his boots from test cricket following the conclusion of the third game against Pakistan in SCG.

Over the last decade, David Warner has been one of the country’s most consistent openers in both white-ball and red-ball cricket, and he will be remembered as one of the greats of the game for his contribution to Australian cricket. The Southpaw was instrumental in Australia’s charge to their sixth World Cup championship in 2023, scoring 535 runs in 11 games.

Before the third and final Test against Pakistan, Pat Cummins was asked what the best-case scenario for Warner’s farewell Test match would be. The Australian captain hopes that David Warner can finish his test career on a high note by scoring a hundred and feels that a wicket for Warner in his farewell Test match would be the best-case scenario.

“Maybe some leg spin? Take the last wicket of the game or something, out of the rough. I only just thought of it then,” Pat Cummins said.

The Australian opener last bowled in a Test match in 2016 and has not bowled in any other version of the game recently. David Warner has four Test wickets to his name. Warner’s last Test wicket came against South Africa in 2012 when he bowled Hasim Amla, who was stumped by Matthew Wade at Adelaide Oval.

David Warner started the series against Pakistan with a magnificent century in Perth. However, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, he failed to perform in both innings. He hopes to finish his Test career on a high note by putting up a good show at the SCG. As a left-handed opener, he has scored over 8500 runs with 26 hundreds to his name in Test cricket.

The 37-year-old will always be remembered as one of the most enthusiastic and successful opening batsmen in Test cricket history. He has played a vital role in Australia’s successes, exhibiting an aggressive brand of cricket that has gained him a great following with fans all over the world. He would like to finish his Test career on a positive note.