AUS vs PAK: The Goal Is To Build A Culture Where There Are Many Leaders… – Shan Masood Opens Up On The Leadership Group In The Team

Newly-appointed Pakistan Test skipper Shan Masood has revealed the details of his meeting with former captain Babar Azam about the team’s future orientation as they prepare for a three-match Test series against Australia starting on December 14th.

The Men In Green will be eyeing to develop a good team with a focus on doing well in the 2023-25 World Test Championship cycle. Pakistan has appointed Shan Masood as the Test Skipper, with new coaching staff being brought into the team after the exit of the old coaching setup.

Speaking in an Interview with Cricket Pakistan, Shan Masood revealed the details of his conversation with Babar Azam, stating that he is the leader within the team and emphasizing the need to create a leadership culture within the team.

“I had a conversation with him [Babar Azam] and it was about taking the team forward, how to take it forward, Babar’s own role, and I think what you’ll see in the future is that he’s going to be in this team as a leader and the goal is to build a culture where there are many leaders, not just one captain doing everything,” Shan Masood said.

The 34-year-old was named Test captain and would serve till the completion of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle. Many things have changed since Pakistan’s withdrawal from the ODI World Cup, Babar Azam stood down as captain following the team’s poor performance in the mega event.

Chairman Zaka Ashraf Wanted To Meet Me And It Was A Very Sudden Story – Shan Masood

Speaking on his appointment as Test Skipper, Shan Masood revealed that he was playing in the One-Day Cup when he received a call from the Pakistan Cricket Board, that he needed to meet Zaka Ashraf on short notice, and that it was a very sudden incident.

“I was playing in the One-Day Cup when it happened, completely out of the blue. I was in Islamabad at the time, and I think I received a call from the PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) that morning, saying that I should reach Lahore by noon.

“Chairman Zaka Ashraf wanted to meet me. It was a very short notice, but I went for a day and then returned to play in the semi-final of the National One-Day Cup. So, it was a very sudden story,” Shan Masood added.

Babar Azam has had his opportunity to establish himself as the leader of the Pakistan team but he hasn’t done so while leading the team and could not make an impact for the team as a leader. Shan Masood will be keen to inspire the Pakistan team to the first test series victory in the country.