AUS vs PAK: The Goal Is To Build A Culture Where There Are Many Leaders… – Shan Masood Opens Up On The Leadership Group In The Team

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

All

Cricket News

AUS vs PAK: The Goal Is To Build A Culture Where There Are Many Leaders… – Shan Masood Opens Up On The Leadership Group In The Team

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Dec 7, 2023 at 3:17 PM

AUS vs PAK: The Goal Is To Build A Culture Where There Are Many Leaders&#8230; &#8211; Shan Masood Opens Up On The Leadership Group In The Team

Newly-appointed Pakistan Test skipper Shan Masood has revealed the details of his meeting with former captain Babar Azam about the team’s future orientation as they prepare for a three-match Test series against Australia starting on December 14th.

The Men In Green will be eyeing to develop a good team with a focus on doing well in the 2023-25 World Test Championship cycle. Pakistan has appointed Shan Masood as the Test Skipper, with new coaching staff being brought into the team after the exit of the old coaching setup.

Speaking in an Interview with Cricket Pakistan, Shan Masood revealed the details of his conversation with Babar Azam, stating that he is the leader within the team and emphasizing the need to create a leadership culture within the team.

Shan Masood
Shan Masood Credits: Twitter

“I had a conversation with him [Babar Azam] and it was about taking the team forward, how to take it forward, Babar’s own role, and I think what you’ll see in the future is that he’s going to be in this team as a leader and the goal is to build a culture where there are many leaders, not just one captain doing everything,” Shan Masood said.

The 34-year-old was named Test captain and would serve till the completion of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle. Many things have changed since Pakistan’s withdrawal from the ODI World Cup, Babar Azam stood down as captain following the team’s poor performance in the mega event.

Chairman Zaka Ashraf Wanted To Meet Me And It Was A Very Sudden Story – Shan Masood

Speaking on his appointment as Test Skipper, Shan Masood revealed that he was playing in the One-Day Cup when he received a call from the Pakistan Cricket Board, that he needed to meet Zaka Ashraf on short notice, and that it was a very sudden incident.

Pakistan Cricket Board
Pakistan Cricket Board Meeting Credits: Twitter

“I was playing in the One-Day Cup when it happened, completely out of the blue. I was in Islamabad at the time, and I think I received a call from the PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) that morning, saying that I should reach Lahore by noon.

“Chairman Zaka Ashraf wanted to meet me. It was a very short notice, but I went for a day and then returned to play in the semi-final of the National One-Day Cup. So, it was a very sudden story,” Shan Masood added.

Babar Azam has had his opportunity to establish himself as the leader of the Pakistan team but he hasn’t done so while leading the team and could not make an impact for the team as a leader. Shan Masood will be keen to inspire the Pakistan team to the first test series victory in the country.

Tagged:

Aus vs Pak 2023

Pakistan National Cricket Team

Shan Masood

Zaka Ashraf

Related Article
AUS vs PAK: We Know This Issue That’s Come Up Now Goes Back Six Or Eight Months&#8230; &#8211; Ricky Ponting Reacts To David Warner And Mitchell Johnson Saga
AUS vs PAK: We Know This Issue That’s Come Up Now Goes Back Six Or Eight Months… – Ricky Ponting Reacts To David Warner And Mitchell Johnson Saga

Dec 7, 2023, 3:41 PM

AUS vs PAK: The Goal Is To Build A Culture Where There Are Many Leaders&#8230; &#8211; Shan Masood Opens Up On The Leadership Group In The Team
AUS vs PAK: The Goal Is To Build A Culture Where There Are Many Leaders… – Shan Masood Opens Up On The Leadership Group In The Team

Dec 7, 2023, 3:16 PM

AUS vs PAK: It Looked Like A Bit Of An Aggressive Attack On David Warner&#8217;s Personality &#8211; Brad Haddin Slams Mitchell Johnson For His Comments
AUS vs PAK: It Looked Like A Bit Of An Aggressive Attack On David Warner’s Personality – Brad Haddin Slams Mitchell Johnson For His Comments

Dec 6, 2023, 4:25 PM

AUS vs PAK: We Would Wish Him Good Luck But Not Hoping For A Good End For David Warner &#8211; Shaheen Afridi Issues Warning To Australian Opener Ahead Of His Farewell Series
AUS vs PAK: We Would Wish Him Good Luck But Not Hoping For A Good End For David Warner – Shaheen Afridi Issues Warning To Australian Opener Ahead Of His Farewell Series

Dec 3, 2023, 4:36 PM

AUS vs PAK: An Excellent Leader Of Great Presence&#8230; &#8211; Ian Chappell Hails Pat Cummins For His Brilliant Captaincy Skills
AUS vs PAK: An Excellent Leader Of Great Presence… – Ian Chappell Hails Pat Cummins For His Brilliant Captaincy Skills

Dec 3, 2023, 4:07 PM

AUS vs PAK: &#8220;One Of The Biggest Scandals In Australian Cricket History&#8230; &#8211; Mitchell Johnson Launches Scathing Attack On David Warner Ahead Of His Farewell Series
AUS vs PAK: “One Of The Biggest Scandals In Australian Cricket History… – Mitchell Johnson Launches Scathing Attack On David Warner Ahead Of His Farewell Series

Dec 3, 2023, 11:52 AM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy