Mumbai Indians (MI) will host the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 55th game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The MI vs SRH clash will take place on May 06, 2024, at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The morale of the hosts would be down, after their 24-run defeat against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), where they failed to chase an average total of 170.

The five-time champions didn’t start the IPL 2024 on a positive note, with three successive losses, one of which was against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), whose 31-run win came when they smashed 277/3, a record IPL total by then. Even though Mumbai got three wins in their next four games to bring themselves into the winning track, the environment of the team won’t be high going into the MI vs SRH fixture.

With four defeats, Mumbai are at the foot of the points table with three wins in 11 games and have been knocked out of the ongoing tournament.

Sunrisers Hyderabad made a fabulous comeback in their last game against Rajasthan Royals (RR), where a brilliant spell of death bowling helped them earn a one-run victory. This came after their back-to-back losses against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

What Sunrisers did well was keeping their momentum going at the halfway mark of the competition with four successive wins, which has helped them to secure the fourth place before the MI vs SRH face-off, with six wins in 10 games at a net run rate (NRR) of +0.072.

If Hyderabad comes on top in the MI vs SRH affair, they will have a great opportunity to hold their position among the top four.

MI vs SRH: Journey in IPL 2024 so far:

MI: 1st Match: Lost to Gujarat Titans by 6 runs.

Lost to Gujarat Titans by 6 runs. 2nd Match: Lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 31 runs.

Lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 31 runs. 3rd Match: Lost to Rajasthan Royal by 6 wickets.

Lost to Rajasthan Royal by 6 wickets. 4th Match: Beat Delhi Capitals by 29 runs.

Beat Delhi Capitals by 29 runs. 5th Match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 7 wickets.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 7 wickets. 6th Match: Lost to Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs.

Lost to Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs. 7th Match: Beat Punjab Kings by 9 runs.

Beat Punjab Kings by 9 runs. 8th Match: Lost to Rajasthan Royals by 9 wickets.

Lost to Rajasthan Royals by 9 wickets. 9th Match: Lost to Delhi Capitals by 10 runs.

Lost to Delhi Capitals by 10 runs. 10th match: Lost to Lucknow Super Giants by 4 wickets.

Lost to Lucknow Super Giants by 4 wickets. 11th match: Lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 24 runs.

SRH:

1st Match: Lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 4 runs.

Lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 4 runs. 2nd Match: Beat Mumbai Indians by 31 runs.

Beat Mumbai Indians by 31 runs. 3rd Match: Lost to Gujarat Titans by 7 wickets.

Lost to Gujarat Titans by 7 wickets. 4th Match: Beat Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets.

Beat Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets. 5th Match: Beat Punjab Kings by 2 runs.

Beat Punjab Kings by 2 runs. 6th Match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 25 runs.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 25 runs. 7th Match: Beat Delhi Capitals by 67 runs.

Beat Delhi Capitals by 67 runs. 8th Match: Lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 35 runs.

Lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 35 runs. 9th Match: Lost to Chennai Super Kings by 78 runs.

Lost to Chennai Super Kings by 78 runs. 10th match: Beat Rajasthan Royals by 1 run.

MI vs SRH Team:

Mumbai Indians

MI Probable XI: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk.), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma, Nehal Wadhera, Naman Dhir, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah.

MI Impact Sub: Nuwan Thushara, Shams Mulani, Dewald Brevis, Romario Shepherd, Shivalik Sharma.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

SRH Probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Anmolpreet Singh, Heinrich Klassen (wk.), Nitish Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan.

SRH Impact Sub: Jaydev Unadkat, Sanvir Singh, Aiden Markram, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik.