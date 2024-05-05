In the head-to-head records of the MI vs SRH clashes, the Mumbai Indians (MI) are slightly ahead of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) with a 12-10 margin. However, Sunrisers got the better of Mumbai in their last face-off by 31 runs, in Hyderabad.

When it comes to bowling in the powerplay overs, both teams have done a decent job with the new ball. Sunrisers have picked up 16 wickets in 10 innings at an economy of 9.73. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians have collected 17 wickets in 11 innings at an economy of 9.30.

The 2016 champions have been smacked for 27 sixes so far in this IPL 2024 before the MI vs SRH encounter, while the five-time champions have given away 22 sixes, both of which are average, and sit right in the middle among the ten teams.

However, the difference between the two teams lies in their batting in the first six overs. The Hyderabad side has scored the most powerplay runs in the IPL 2024, which is 651 in 10 innings at a strike rate of 180.83, which too is the highest among all the ten franchises.

Before the MI vs SRH fixture, Mumbai Indians have lost the most wickets (22) in the powerplay and have managed 588 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of 148.48, which sits in the middle of all the teams. Their 31 sixes in the powerplay have been bettered by the 39 sixes of the Hyderabad batters.

For putting up a big score in the scorecard, or aiming for a huge chase in the MI vs SRH face-off, the hosts need to put a price on their wickets.

MI vs SRH Head-to-Head Records

Matches Played 22 Mumbai Indians Won 12 Sunrisers Hyderabad Won 10 No Result 00 First Played May 01, 2013 Last Played March 27, 2024

MI vs SRH Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians Probable XI: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk.), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma, Nehal Wadhera, Naman Dhir, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah.

Impact Sub: Nuwan Thushara

Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Anmolpreet Singh, Heinrich Klassen (wk.), Nitish Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan.

Impact Sub: Jaydev Unadkat.

MI vs SRH Best Players Prediction

Best Batters Prediction: Heinrich Klassen

Heinrich Klassen has been in his beast mode in this IPL mode. Coming in the middle order, he has taken the bowlers to the cleaners, with 337 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 189.32, including three fifties. If the track favors the batters, Klassen could be a huge threat to the Mumbai Indians.

Best Bowler Prediction: Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah has done a decent job against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium, with seven IPL wickets in five innings at an economy of 7.35. The veteran has been in exceptional touch in this IPL 2024, with 17 wickets in 11 innings at an economy of just 6.25. However, with MI getting knocked out of the IPL 2024 before the MI vs SRH clash, Bumrah could be rested.

MI vs SRH Match Winner Prediction

Looking at the recent form of both the teams before the MI vs SRH clash, the visitors are expected to gain victory in this game.