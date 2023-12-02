AUS vs PAK: Young Pacer Lance Morris In Contention To Take Veteran Mitchell Starc’s Place In The Playing 11 Against Pakistan – Reports

Australian team selectors are looking to unleash young Lance Morris against Pakistan in the opening game of the three-match test series, starting on December 14th. Veteran Australian pacer Mitchell Starc is expected to be sidelined for the series opener in Perth.

Lance Morris, who is regarded as one of the fastest bowlers on the Australian domestic circuit, was selected for the West Indies match last summer but could not make his debut for the country. Earlier this year, he was part of the Australian team to India for the Border Gavaskar Series 2023, with him remaining on the sidelines for the team.

Pakistan batters have been troubled by genuine pace in the past. The conditions in Australia are expected to suit fast bowlers, an X-factor bowler can make an impact on any surface. The crucial question could be whether the Australian management has the confidence to give Morris a big break on his home soil.

Although Mitchell Starc is reportedly struggling with a “niggle” ailment, it is expected that this won’t prevent him from starting the Test summer. When the 14-player squad is revealed on Sunday, it will be formally confirmed that David Warner will be playing in his final Test series.

It is expected that Mitchell Marsh will hold onto the all-rounder position, surpassing Cameron Green, given his brilliant performance in the Ashes 2023 series. The only expected change from Australia’s final Test match at the Oval in July is that spinner Nathan Lyon will be back to take Todd Murphy’s spot.

Selectors will meet this week to finalize the squad for the Pakistan test series. Test captain Pat Cummins stated that the selection process will take place following this week’s Sheffield Shield games, which are currently underway, during an event held at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) with the ODI World Cup trophy.

The Test series against Pakistan is scheduled from December 14, 2023, to January 7, 2024. The World Test Championship winner Australia will look to take inspiration from their performance in the ODI World Cup 2023, to do well in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle.

Warm-up match: December 6 at the Manuka Oval, Canberra.

1st Test: December 14 at the Perth Stadium.

2nd Test: December 26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

3rd Test: January 3 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.