AUS vs PAK: Young Pacer Lance Morris In Contention To Take Veteran Mitchell Starc’s Place In The Playing 11 Against Pakistan – Reports

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

All

Cricket News

AUS vs PAK: Young Pacer Lance Morris In Contention To Take Veteran Mitchell Starc’s Place In The Playing 11 Against Pakistan – Reports

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Dec 2, 2023 at 3:15 PM

AUS vs PAK: Young Pacer Lance Morris In Contention To Take Veteran Mitchell Starc&#8217;s Place In The Playing 11 Against Pakistan &#8211; Reports

Australian team selectors are looking to unleash young Lance Morris against Pakistan in the opening game of the three-match test series, starting on December 14th. Veteran Australian pacer Mitchell Starc is expected to be sidelined for the series opener in Perth.

Lance Morris, who is regarded as one of the fastest bowlers on the Australian domestic circuit, was selected for the West Indies match last summer but could not make his debut for the country. Earlier this year, he was part of the Australian team to India for the Border Gavaskar Series 2023, with him remaining on the sidelines for the team.

Pakistan batters have been troubled by genuine pace in the past. The conditions in Australia are expected to suit fast bowlers, an X-factor bowler can make an impact on any surface. The crucial question could be whether the Australian management has the confidence to give Morris a big break on his home soil.

Mitchell Starc
Mitchell Starc Credits: Twitter

Although Mitchell Starc is reportedly struggling with a “niggle” ailment, it is expected that this won’t prevent him from starting the Test summer. When the 14-player squad is revealed on Sunday, it will be formally confirmed that David Warner will be playing in his final Test series.

It is expected that Mitchell Marsh will hold onto the all-rounder position, surpassing Cameron Green, given his brilliant performance in the Ashes 2023 series. The only expected change from Australia’s final Test match at the Oval in July is that spinner Nathan Lyon will be back to take Todd Murphy’s spot.

Australia Cricket Team
Australia Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

Selectors will meet this week to finalize the squad for the Pakistan test series. Test captain Pat Cummins stated that the selection process will take place following this week’s Sheffield Shield games, which are currently underway, during an event held at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) with the ODI World Cup trophy.

The Test series against Pakistan is scheduled from December 14, 2023, to January 7, 2024. The World Test Championship winner Australia will look to take inspiration from their performance in the ODI World Cup 2023, to do well in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle.

Warm-up match: December 6 at the Manuka Oval, Canberra.
1st Test: December 14 at the Perth Stadium.
2nd Test: December 26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
3rd Test: January 3 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Tagged:

Aus vs Pak 2023

Australia National Cricket Team

Lance Morris

Mitchell Starc

Pakistan National Cricket Team

Related Article
AUS vs PAK: Young Pacer Lance Morris In Contention To Take Veteran Mitchell Starc&#8217;s Place In The Playing 11 Against Pakistan &#8211; Reports
AUS vs PAK: Young Pacer Lance Morris In Contention To Take Veteran Mitchell Starc’s Place In The Playing 11 Against Pakistan – Reports

Dec 2, 2023, 3:15 PM

IND vs AUS: You Never Miss A Test If You’re Fully Fit &#8211; Pat Cummins Shares His Opinion On Work Load Management
IND vs AUS: You Never Miss A Test If You’re Fully Fit – Pat Cummins Shares His Opinion On Work Load Management

Nov 28, 2023, 4:54 PM

SA vs AUS, Dream11 Prediction: South Africa vs Australia Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report &#038; Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, 2nd Semifinal
SA vs AUS, Dream11 Prediction: South Africa vs Australia Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report & Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, 2nd Semifinal

Nov 16, 2023, 1:30 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: He&#8217;s Not Been Potent At All In This Tournament &#8211; Ian Healy Raises Concern Regarding Mitchell Starc&#8217;s Poor Form
ODI World Cup 2023: He’s Not Been Potent At All In This Tournament – Ian Healy Raises Concern Regarding Mitchell Starc’s Poor Form

Nov 14, 2023, 3:03 PM

You&#8217;ve Got A Couple Of Games Left In The World Cup &#8211; Simon Doull Unimpressed With Mitchell Starc Donning Gloves During Australian Warm-Ups
You’ve Got A Couple Of Games Left In The World Cup – Simon Doull Unimpressed With Mitchell Starc Donning Gloves During Australian Warm-Ups

Nov 11, 2023, 4:56 PM

AUS vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Australia vs Bangladesh Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report &amp; Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, Match 43
AUS vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Australia vs Bangladesh Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report & Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, Match 43

Nov 10, 2023, 1:03 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy