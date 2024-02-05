sportzwiki logo
Cricket News

  AUS vs WI: He Seems In Really Good Spirits – Aaron Finch Backs Glenn Maxwell To Do Well For The Team Despite Growing Controversies

AUS vs WI: He Seems In Really Good Spirits – Aaron Finch Backs Glenn Maxwell To Do Well For The Team Despite Growing Controversies

Avinash T

Feb 5, 2024 at 3:49 PM

Former Australian captain Aaron Finch supported his Australian teammate Glenn Maxwell and claimed that the all-rounder is in good spirits despite being the big subject in the Australian media recently after the all-rounder was hospitalized following a late-night party with his friends.

The 35-year-old  fell in the late-night pub after drinking too much and he was embarrassed about the entire event after being hospitalized. No action was taken against the Australian World Cup winner because he was not a member of the Australian side at the time the incident occurred.

Speaking on Callaway promotion in Melbourne, Aaron Finch revealed that he met Glenn Maxwell at a promotional event and said that the all-rounder was in good spirits ahead of the New Zealand series, where Australia is expected to name a full-strength squad.

Aaron Finch
Aaron Finch Credits: Twitter

“He seems in really good spirits, No, this wasn’t ideal timing for him and it was tough on him, but he’s got a tight network around him that helped him out a lot and I think it would have been a good time to reflect on it too,” Aaron Finch said.

In the ODI World Cup 2023, Maxwell scored an extraordinary double-century in a chase against Afghanistan and contributed significantly to the team’s championship victory in the showpiece event. The 35-year-old scored the fastest century by an Australian in T20 cricket against India shortly after the World Cup and his fourth T20I century.

We’ll Still See The Best Of Glenn Maxwell In The Next Couple Of Years – Aaron Finch

Aaron Finch believes we have seen the best of Glenn Maxwell in the previous three years and is confident that the Australian all-rounder will play his best brand of cricket in the next years, contributing to the team’s success in white-ball cricket.

Glenn Maxwell
Glenn Maxwell Credits: Twitter

“I think what we’ve seen over the last probably three years is the best of Glenn Maxwell on the field. And that’s because he’s got his body right. And then obviously the broken leg that was not ideal, And I think over the next couple of years, we’ll still see the best of him,” Aaron Finch added.

This is not the first time he has encountered such a predicament. He hurt his leg at a party during the T20 World Cup in 2022. Glenn Maxwell was not included in the Test series against the West Indies and was granted a rest from the ODI series to manage his workload following a busy few months with the Australian team and the BBL.

Tagged:

Aaron Finch

AUS vs WI 2024

Australia National Cricket Team

Glenn Maxwell

West Indies National Cricket Team

