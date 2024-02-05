AUS vs WI: It’s Not Me Ruling Up Myself From Any Other Cricket For The West Indies – Jason Holder On Opting Out Of Australia Test Series

Former West Indies captain Jason Holder has addressed the reason behind him opting out of the two-Test series against Australia. The all-rounder from the Caribbean was one of many West Indies players who chose to make themselves unavailable for the Australian Test series to make themselves available for the T20 leagues.

With numerous West Indies stars opting out of the series, the West Indies named seven uncapped players to the initial 15-man squad. While many expected the team to be uncompetitive as a result, the young West Indies side performed excellently, even tying the series 1-1 following a stunning victory in Brisbane after 27 years.

Speaking on SEN Afternoons, Jason Holder claims that he just decided not to play in the series because he wants to focus on T20 cricket in 2024, with a World Cup in that format scheduled for the USA and Caribbean later this year.

“I think this year was a little bit unique, I wanted to definitely sign a central contract and be around West Indies cricket as is still my plan, But after long back and forth negotiations with Cricket West Indies it then led to this decision”.

“But it’s not me ruling up myself from any other cricket for the West Indies. I think because this year is a T20 World Cup year, I wanted to prioritise playing T20 cricket up front at least to give myself the best chances of making the West Indies T20 side.

“So far it’s going well, it was really good to see the boys triumph against Australia, we haven’t beaten them for some time,” Jason Holder said.

West Indies, who won the prestigious title in 2012 and 2016, would look to make a statement on home soil at the flagship tournament in June next year. Jason Holder’s all-around talent might be extremely beneficial to them as they strive to regain their form in the shorter format of the game.

I Think That Decision Is Down To Shamar Joseph – Jason Holder

Jason Holder expects Shamar Joseph to make that decision soon on playing for the country over franchise leagues but does not see many similarities between his predicament and the young quick despite the fact that Joseph has already declared that he wants to continue playing Tests for his country.

“I think that decision is down to him, I think my situation is a little bit more unique because I’ve played international cricket for the last 10 years now”.

“I’m not getting any younger, I’m 32 now. So for me, I feel as though I’ve put in a lot of time for West Indies Cricket – I passed up a lot of opportunities to play franchise cricket to prioritise international cricket,” Jason Holder added.

Shamar Joseph startled cricket fans by picking up 7 for 68 to lead the West Indies to a historic Test victory over Australia at the Gabba. The youngster made his CPL debut in 2023 and followed it up with a maiden five-wicket haul in his first Test in Adelaide.

The 24-year-old has been a standout performer for the Men in Maroon throughout the two-match Test series in Australia.