The disagreement between two Delhi boys, Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir is known to all. However, the former India opener put an end on the altercation with Kohli. Gambhir also supplied light on the relationship between them, on and off the field.

Notably, it was during the IPL 2023 when Kohli had a heated argument on the field with Gambhir, who was the coach of Lucknow Super Giants at that moment. However, with the start of a new year, a new story begins between these two.

“They have no clue and no idea…’- Gautam Gambhir

It was the first game between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) of the IPL 2024 at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium, Bengaluru. The visitors had a comfortable victory by seven wickets in the 183-run chase with 19 balls to spare.

However, the incident that snatched the attention of the whole country, occurred during the end of the 16th over. At the strategic time-out, Virat Kohli was batting on 67 runs in 48 balls, when Gautam Gambhir, the coach of KKR came into the middle and gave a bear hug to Kohli.

“Virat Kohli said the right thing. We hugged, and people lost their masala.” Gambhir said. “They have no clue and no idea what the relationship is between us. They want the limelight and TRP from these things.”

Even when Bengaluru returned to Kolkata for the reverse fixture, both Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir were seen to be spending time together on the eve of the afternoon game at the Eden Gardens.

Virat Kohli whacked the trolls over hug with Gambhir

Kohli’s recent interactions with Gautam Gambhir have surprised his fans. He responded to the trolls he received over the hug with Gambhir. The behavior change calmed the fans, who were looking for more drama.

“People are very disappointed with my behavior. I hugged Naveen, and then the other day Gauti bhai (Gautam Gambhir) hugged me.” Kohli said during a social event. “Now that they don’t have anything juicy, they’ve started booing. We are not kids!”

Both the batters shared a memorable 83-run partnership for the third wicket during the 2011 ODI World Cup final against Sri Lanka to help India end their 28-year drought of winning the trophy.

Kohli has been in tremendous touch in IPL 2024, holding the ‘Orange Cap’ with 430 runs in nine innings at an average of 61.42, and a strike rate of 145.76. On the other hand, Gambhir’s Kolkata Knight Riders are in the second position in the points table with five wins in eight encounters.