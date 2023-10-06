Australia And New Zealand’s Third-Tier Players Are Playing And Yet They Are Getting Close To Us – Misbah-ul-Haq On Pakistan Achieving No.1 Rank In ODI Cricket

Former Pakistani captain Misbah-ul-Haq believes that Pakistan’s triumphs against the unimpressive Australian and New Zealand sides were crucial to the nation’s ascent to the top spot in the ODI rankings. He said that it is crucial to consider the facts while determining a team’s position.

After winning the series against Australia at home, India is currently the best side in ODI cricket. After beating New Zealand 4-1 in the five-match ODI series at home earlier this year, Pakistan rose to the top spot in the world rankings.

During a discussion with co-panellists on A Sports, Misbah-ul-Haq shared his opinions on Pakistan being one of the top-ranked teams going into the ODI World Cup, as he believes the Men in Green had faced New Zealand and Australia carrying young and less experienced players, which helped them to achieve the No.1 ODI rankings.

“New Zealand and Australia came to Pakistan. They were the top-ranked teams. Their C and D team came. We won against them and our rating points increased. Then West Indies and other teams came and we won against them as well. We became happy by achieving the No. 1 rank, but we should keep actual facts in mind,” Misbah stated.

“Australia’s C team even won one match against us. The New Zealand’s D team came, as all their main players went for IPL. We need to realistically think about where we stand as our main team is playing and their third-tier players are playing, yet they are getting so close to us. Ranking doesn’t matter,” Misbah-ul-Haq further said.

During an ODI series in 2022, Pakistan defeated Australia 2-1. In a four-match ODI series earlier this year, Pakistan dominated the New Zealanders 4-1. Babar Azam-led side became the top-ranked ODI team for the first time after the victory over the Kiwis on the home soil.

I Also Have Reservations About The Central Contract – Misbah-ul-Haq

Misbah-ul-Haq feels that key players in different formats should have a top category in the central contract and added that the selection committee and team management should be held responsible for the results in the forthcoming World Cup.

“I also have concerns about this. They decided previously with the team management. We also can’t understand this decision and there is no input from us, I also have reservations about the central contract, it wasn’t my input.” Misbah-ul-Haq added

Pakistan will look to start their World Cup campaign with victory against the less-ranked opponent the Netherlands on October 6th in Hyderabad.