ICC World Cup
Completed

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(42)
264/3
Sri Lanka
(49.1)
263/10

Bangladesh won by 7 wickets

Abandoned

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

Match Abandoned

Completed

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(43.4)
346/5
Pakistan
(50)
345/5

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Abandoned

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

Match abandoned without a ball bowled (w

Abandoned

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(23)
166/7
Netherlands
(14.2)
84/6

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
321/6
South Africa
(37)
211/4

New Zealand won by 7 runs (DLS method)

Completed

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(24.1)
197/6
Bangladesh
(37)
188/9

England won by 4 wickets (D/L Method)

Abandoned

Match 9

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

Match abandoned

Completed

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(38.1)
261/4
Sri Lanka
(46.2)
294/10

Afghanistan won by 6 wickets (DLS method

Completed

Match 10

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(47.4)
337/10
Australia
(50)
351/7

Australia won by 14 runs.

All

Cricket News

Australia And New Zealand’s Third-Tier Players Are Playing And Yet They Are Getting Close To Us – Misbah-ul-Haq On Pakistan Achieving No.1 Rank In ODI Cricket

SW Desk

Oct 6, 2023 at 12:12 PM

Australia And New Zealand&#8217;s Third-Tier Players Are Playing And Yet They Are Getting Close To Us &#8211; Misbah-ul-Haq On Pakistan Achieving No.1 Rank In ODI Cricket

Former Pakistani captain Misbah-ul-Haq believes that Pakistan’s triumphs against the unimpressive Australian and New Zealand sides were crucial to the nation’s ascent to the top spot in the ODI rankings. He said that it is crucial to consider the facts while determining a team’s position.

After winning the series against Australia at home, India is currently the best side in ODI cricket. After beating New Zealand 4-1 in the five-match ODI series at home earlier this year, Pakistan rose to the top spot in the world rankings.

During a discussion with co-panellists on A Sports, Misbah-ul-Haq shared his opinions on Pakistan being one of the top-ranked teams going into the ODI World Cup, as he believes the Men in Green had faced New Zealand and Australia carrying young and less experienced players, which helped them to achieve the No.1 ODI rankings.

“New Zealand and Australia came to Pakistan. They were the top-ranked teams. Their C and D team came. We won against them and our rating points increased. Then West Indies and other teams came and we won against them as well. We became happy by achieving the No. 1 rank, but we should keep actual facts in mind,” Misbah stated.

File image of Misbah-ul-Haq | Andrew Boyers / Reuters
Misbah-ul-Haq Credits: Twitter

“Australia’s C team even won one match against us. The New Zealand’s D team came, as all their main players went for IPL. We need to realistically think about where we stand as our main team is playing and their third-tier players are playing, yet they are getting so close to us. Ranking doesn’t matter,” Misbah-ul-Haq further said.

During an ODI series in 2022, Pakistan defeated Australia 2-1. In a four-match ODI series earlier this year, Pakistan dominated the New Zealanders 4-1. Babar Azam-led side became the top-ranked ODI team for the first time after the victory over the Kiwis on the home soil.

I Also Have Reservations About The Central Contract – Misbah-ul-Haq

Misbah-ul-Haq feels that key players in different formats should have a top category in the central contract and added that the selection committee and team management should be held responsible for the results in the forthcoming World Cup.

Pakistan Cricket Team
Pakistan Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

“I also have concerns about this. They decided previously with the team management. We also can’t understand this decision and there is no input from us, I also have reservations about the central contract, it wasn’t my input.” Misbah-ul-Haq added

Pakistan will look to start their World Cup campaign with victory against the less-ranked opponent the Netherlands on October 6th in Hyderabad.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

Australia National Cricket Team

Misbah-ul-Haq

New Zealand National Cricket Team

Pakistan National Cricket Team

