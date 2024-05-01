There’s no doubt about Cora Jade being one of the most talented female wrestlers on the WWE NXT Women’s roster but she is yet to get her big break on the scene. After recently making her comeback to the scene following a hiatus, many anticipated a big push to be around her but she is facing another setback in the form of an injury.

The young star power is thus sidelined from WWE NXT TV programming starting from the beginning of this year and she’s not coming back for at least six months. As the hiatus continued, Cora Jade took to her Twitter account and uploaded a few photos of herself wearing a black swimsuit. As she delighted her fanbase, she was also confident about them missing her,

“Happy NXT Tuesday bet ya miss me 📸: @OneDopePhotoGuy”

📸: @OneDopePhotoGuy pic.twitter.com/ML5gAsmPxk — Cora Jade (@CoraJadeWWE) April 30, 2024

Cora Jade recently entered a new relationship

During the hiatus, Cora Jade’s personal life continues to be one of the discussed topics for the IWC as she’s entered a new relationship. Previously linked romantically with Bron Breakker, the NXT star confirmed her split from him earlier this year.

Now, she’s also introduced her followers to her new real-life beau, Vincent Winey, through a series of photos on her Instagram stories. Winey is a football player associated with Morehead State University Athletics.

Amid her road to recovery, Cora Jade recently showed interest in the bygone feud between Roxanne Perez and the NXT Women’s Champion, Lyra Valkyria that produced a huge title match at the NXT Stand and Deliver event. The former women’s tag champ took to her X to react to Roxanne Perez’s recent post and hinted at her hiatus being prolonged for six more months.

Interestingly, it has recently been indicated by Fightful Select that Roxanne Perez’s former tag team partner and rival Cora Jade has instigated the heel turn of the former. Since Jade is sidelined with a torn ACL and NXT insiders clarify that while the plans for Perez’s character evolution became a reality before Jade’s injury, the two were supposed to reunite as heels. Those plans got scrapped due to the injury.