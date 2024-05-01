Steph De Lander, mostly known for her stint in WWE as Persia Pirotta, has made a significant impact on the independent wrestling scene. Since her exit from the WWE, her association with Matt Cordona has captivated the pro-wrestling circuit. She has participated in Ring of Honor, and Game Changer Wrestling, often alongside the former Zack Ryder.

Most recently, Steph De Lander has performed for TNA Wrestling and she has also confirmed her contractual status with the company after coming up short of winning the TNA Knockouts Championship from Jordynne Grace.

While many thought that Steph De Lander had inked a contract with TNA and would remain a part of the company in the foreseeable future, that’s not the case. In a recent interview with Fightful Select, she confirmed to be a free agent. It was mentioned that the flexibility of being independent excites her, but she’s not opposed to signing a deal if the terms are favorable,

“I am still a free agent. Yes, yeah. It definitely suits me right now to be independent. But, I guess, we’ll see how everything unfolds. I’m not against signing anywhere. It’s just, as Matt says, the money has to be right and it has to align with what I want to do. So, yeah, we’ll see what happens over the next six months or so. But for now I’m still a free agent, which is an exciting place to be.”

Various factors included in Steph De Lander’s future availability with TNA

Steph De Lander further revealed that she will be appearing at TNA’s Under Siege event in Albany, New York as well as a subsequent TV taping. After that, her involvement with the promotion will depend on various factors, including her availability and her character’s direction that the promotion wants to take from now onward,

“So I will be there in Albany for Under Siege and also a TV taping. From there it’s kind of, ‘Let’s see what happens.’ The other thing too, honestly, with all this kind of stuff, it comes down to availability, and Matt and I have a very full calendar. So, yeah, it’s what works for me, what works for them and hopefully we can come up with something great.”

Illustrating her involvement with TNA, Steph De Lander pointed out her current involvement with TNA, mentioning that her initial work with the promotion involved collaborations with Matt Cardona. As time progressed, she discussed her evolving relationship with the company. With Scott D’Amore stepping back from the scene, the dynamics have shifted but she’s still open to exploring future opportunities in this brand.