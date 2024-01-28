sportzwiki logo
Babar Azam Was Hesitant To Play Fifth And Final T20 Against New Zealand Due To Injury – Reports

Avinash T

Jan 28, 2024 at 3:17 PM

Babar Azam Was Hesitant To Play Fifth And Final T20 Against New Zealand Due To Injury &#8211; Reports

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam played the final T20 against New Zealand, despite suffering from a groin injury as the team management insisted him to play the match. However, he had a tough outing with the bat, scoring only 13 runs off 24 balls in the fifth and final T20I game against the Black Caps.

Pakistan lost the T20 series to New Zealand 4-1, and after failing in the first four matches, the possibility of a clean sweep loomed. When Babar Azam revealed that he was suffering from a groin strain and may be unable to participate in the match, it alarmed the Pakistan team management.

Despite the injury, Babar Azam was forced to play the game, and he managed to score only 13 runs off 24 balls before being dismissed. He nearly failed to field in half an inning. However, the bowlers’ outstanding performance propelled Pakistan to a 42-run victory, averting the threat of 5-0.

Babar Azam
Babar Azam Credits: Twitter

According to Babar’s close sources, the injury was not significant, and he had hoped to rest after the Pakistan team lost the series. He had hoped that this would provide an opportunity for a young player to play. However, as the team management wanted him to play, the former skipper made it into the playing 11 of the final game.

After playing in the final T20 match on January 21, Babar Azam travelled to Dhaka on January 23rd. He represented Rangpur Riders against Sylhet Strikers in the Bangladesh Premier League and scored 56 runs as an opener, helping his team win a close game.

Babar Azam’s poor performance harmed Pakistan’s hopes in the Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup. During the ICC Cricket World Cup, Babar struggled to find a balance between scoring runs and maintaining a steady speed in his game. The team’s lack of inspiration kept them from making it to the knockout stage.

Babar Azam
Babar Azam Credits: Twitter

Following Pakistan’s poor 2023 ODI World Cup campaign, Babar Azam stepped down as captain in all formats of the game. The Men in Green did not reach the semi-finals, and Babar had a mixed showing with the bat in the headline tournament, scoring 320 runs in nine innings, including four fifties.

Babar Azam has been an excellent player for Pakistan across all formats. The right-handed batsman is the foundation of Pakistan’s frail batting lineup, which is heavily reliant on his dependability in all three formats. His consistency across all platforms is exceptional, and he would be eager to regain his form in international cricket.

Babar Azam

New Zealand National Cricket Team

NZ vs PAK 2024

Pakistan National Cricket Team

