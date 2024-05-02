Harley Cameron has become a regular feature on AEW TV and now she will compete in a singles contest on next week’s AEW Dynamite. For most of her career in All Elite Wrestling, the multi-talented persona has been associated in non-wrestling roles but now it seems that she will finally be competing in a TV match after a long time.

In a match on this week’s AEW Dynamite, Serena Deeb defeated Mariah May after AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm threw in the towel for her. As May was trapped in a submission, the match was done by referee stoppage and Deeb was thus declared to be the winner.

A live edition of Rampage aired this week after AEW Dynamite where Arkady Aura was seen backstage with Saraya and Harley Cameron as the duo trash-talked about Mariah May’s loss from earlier tonight. Saraya ran down Toni Storm while Cameron proceeded to challenge May to a match next week. Saraya scolded Cameron for rambling and further stated that Storm doesn’t have to tell them to put their t**s out because they already do.

Harley Cameron was first offered an opportunity to appear on AEW Dark in a match against Willow Nightingale in July 2022. After that, she was invited back to AEW in December. Shortly, she was moved into a full-time status with All Elite Wrestling as she was introduced as a member of QTV alongside QT Marshall, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Aaron Solo. To date, she has competed in only one TV singles match while next week’s AEW Dynamite will mark her second outing in the ring.

Apart from this match, AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland will confront Christian Cage on AEW Dynamite while Orange Cassidy will face Trent Baretta in another singles encounter.

AEW Dynamite May 8 episode match card

AEW Dynamite May 8 episode takes place at the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. As announced on the latest episode of AEW’s flagship show, the confirmed match card for the next edition goes as follows,

– AEW TNT Champion Adam Copeland defends against Brody King

– Orange Cassidy vs. Trent Beretta

– Mariah May vs. Harley Cameron

– Swerve Strickland & Christian Cage comes face-to-face before their world title match

