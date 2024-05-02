AEW Dynamite is coming with another loaded episode, next week from Canada and one of the homeland heroes will be the headliner of the show. As promised to be a fighting TNT Champion, Adam Copeland will put his title on the line against one of the House of Black members.

In the opening match of this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Adam Copeland (FKA Edge in WWE) defeated Buddy Matthews to retain his TNT Championship. After a huge Impaler DDT of the top rope, Buddy countered with a GTS and he further went for his finisher. But Adam pushed and flattened him with a sudden spear for the victory.

After the match on AEW Dynamite, Copeland wanted to seek revenge against the House of Black member as he grabbed two Steel Chairs and wanted to take him out with the signature Con-Chair-To. The lights went out in the arena and Malakai Black appeared in the ring. He disappeared with Buddy after which Adam Copeland vs. Brody King was announced for next week.

On the March 20 episode of AEW Dynamite from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Adam Copeland made Christian Cage say ‘I Quit’ in the main event bout. In a gruesome match that was the headliner of this special episode, the former 11-time world champion thus got to become a two-time TNT Champion in All Elite Wrestling.

Since that match, Copeland has gone through multiple title defenses while Cage was out of action until this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Cage has now been announced to become the new number-one contender for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship and he will challenge Swerve Strickland for the title at Double or Nothing.

AEW Dynamite May 8 episode match card

AEW Dynamite May 8 episode takes place at the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. As announced on the latest episode of AEW’s flagship show, the confirmed match card for the next edition goes as follows,

– AEW TNT Champion Adam Copeland defends against Brody King

– Orange Cassidy vs. Trent Beretta

– Mariah May vs. Harley Cameron

– Swerve Strickland & Christian Cage comes face-to-face before their world title match