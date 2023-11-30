Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) To Form A Three Member Committee To Analyze Their Team’s Performance In 2023 ODI World Cup

The Bangladesh Cricket Board announced on Wednesday the formation of a three-member special committee to evaluate the Bangladesh team’s performance in the recently ended ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

The committee will be convened by BCB director Enayet Hossain Siraj, with Mahbubul Anam and Akram Khan as additional members. The group will investigate the performance of the Bangladesh team, which was the first to be eliminated from the World Cup following an underwhelming show in the marquee event.

They came into the World Cup after a mediocre Asia Cup campaign and a home series against New Zealand. Bangladesh team finished seventh, just securing qualification for the 2025 Champions Trophy, winning only two games in the tournament. The Shakib Al Hasan-led side had high expectations for the competition in subcontinental conditions but to make an impact on the country, that favoured their style of gameplay.

“The committee’s objective is to scrutinize the factors contributing to the team’s underperformance in the tournament and it will subsequently present its findings to the Board.”

Shakib Al Hasan-led side has shocked some high quality on their home soil, including the series victory against the mighty Indian team in 2022 and they had high-quality bowlers in the lineup, who can trouble the batters in the Subcontinental conditions but failed to produce match-winning performance for the side.

Under Sub-continental conditions, Bangladesh’s World Cup campaign has been a nightmare. They started the competition with a six-game losing record, and their victories have come against opponents from Afghanistan and Sri Lanka.

The Bangladesh team started as underdogs going into the tournament as the team had some quality players on the side, with their experience can come in handy in Asian conditions. The team has experienced players in the lineup with the likes of Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, and Mushfiqur Rahim, failing to step up for the team in the mega event.

Seniors like Mahmudullah and Shakib Al Hasan have stepped up for the team during the poor campaign, but the young guns will need to step up in the near future. The seniors had already stated their intention to retire from international cricket.

Shakib Al Hasan has announced that he will take his retirement format by format, while Tamim Iqbal is on the verge of declaring his retirement for the second time. Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim are also nearing the end of their careers.