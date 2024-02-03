Bangladesh Pacer Taskin Ahmed Plans To Retire From Test Cricket To Prolong His Career In White-ball Cricket

Bangladesh speed spread head Taskin Ahmed plans to retire from Test cricket owing to a long-term ailment and focus on white-ball cricket. The quick bowler missed two World Cup matches in India due to injury and finished with five wickets in seven games.

Since his debut in 2014, Taskin has established himself as a primary bowler in the Bangladesh cricket team across the formats and undoubtedly their best bowler over the years. His form and fitness will be crucial for Bangladesh to advance to the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Taskin Ahmed has addressed a letter to the Bangladesh Cricket Board requesting them to consider him for white-ball cricket exclusively. He believes that he can contribute more in the shorter formats and that it will give him sufficient time to recover from his shoulder ailment. According to Cricbuzz, Taskin is expecting a response from the Board soon.

“He( Taskin) had sent a letter stating that he does not want to play longer-version cricket. After the game [of the ongoing BPL] is over we will sit with him in this regard, Let the coach [head coach Chandika Hathurusingha] come and we need to talk with him as well,” BCB cricket operation chairman Jalal Yunus said.

Taskin suffered a rupture in his shoulder during the World Cup, forcing him to miss a handful of games in the global event held in India last year.

Following the competition, Taskin was assigned to a rehabilitation program to achieve full fitness and resume competitive cricket. As a result, he missed the two-match home Test series against New Zealand, as well as the subsequent white-ball return tour.

It is said that Bangladesh head coach Hathurusingha is aware of the development and has asked the pacer to reconsider his decision. BCB’s chief selector, Minhajul Abedin, told this website that they will consult with board physicians before making a decision.

“He [Taskin] is our across-format contracted player. We have to talk with our doctors and get a report on his injury status and later can make a decision in this regard,” BCB’s chief selector Minhajul Abedin.

Taskin Ahmed said after their defeat to Sylhet Strikers that he is still looking to regain his full rhythm in the game after recovering from the injury.

“I was in rehab after the World Cup. Thanks to the Almighty my rhythm is getting better than before but I am still not at the best rhythm but it is improving,” Taskin stated.

The 28-year-old is hesitant to get surgery for his shoulder issue because it will require him to miss more than a year of cricket to fully recuperate. Taskin was previously denied permission to play in the Indian Premier League because the BCB was unwilling to risk the injury-prone bowler ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup.