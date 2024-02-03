BAN vs SL: Bangladesh Set To Play All-Format Series Against Sri Lanka At Home Starting From March 4

Bangladesh will play two World Test Championship (WTC) games against Sri Lanka in Sylhet and Chattogram in March. Bangladesh will not play a Test series at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka for the first time since its inception, as the venue will be hosting the Australian women’s team at the end of March.

Sri Lanka will arrive in Dhaka on March 1, the day of the BPL final, at the Shere Bangla National Stadium. They will play three T20Is in Sylhet on March 4,6, and 9.

The Bangladesh and Sri Lanka cricket teams are scheduled to play a series of matches in March. The teams will first travel to Chattogram to play three one-day international matches on March 13, 15, and 18. The first two matches will be day-night games, while the third match will begin at 10:00 a.m., making it the earliest start in an ODI in Bangladesh in the previous 11 years.

After the ODI series, the teams will return to Sylhet for the first Test on March 22 and then to Chattogram for the second Test on March 30. The matches will take place during the month of Ramadan, a time when Muslims fast from dawn to dusk. Last year, Bangladesh also played three T20Is and a Test against Ireland during Ramadan.

“The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced the itinerary for Sri Lanka’s 2024 tour which includes three T20 internationals, three ODIs and two Tests,” A BCB Statement said.

In their most recent encounter between two sides in the ODI World Cup, Sri Lankan veteran all-rounder Angelo Matthews was dismissed in a “Timed Out” manner by Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan. This happened as soon as Mathews arrived at the crease to face Shakib after the wicket of Sadeera Samarawickrama. However, while getting ready to face the first ball, the strap of his helmet broke, and by then the time had run out. Shakib Al Hasan appealed for timed out and Mathews was given out by the umpires.

Sri Lanka recently played a three-match ODI and T20I series at home against Zimbabwe from January 6 to 18. Sri Lanka won the ODI series 2-0, with one match ending in a draw, and the T20I series 2-1. Bangladesh also played three ODI and T20I series against New Zealand away from home. New Zealand won the ODI series 2-1, while the T20I series finished in a 1-1 draw as the second T20I failed to yield any results.