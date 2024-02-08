Ben Foakes Is The Best Wicketkeeper In The World, Ever: Rehan Ahmed

Heaping praise on Ben Foakes, England spinner Rehan Ahmed has hailed his teammate as the best wicketkeeper of all time. Having not played a Test for almost a year, the wicketkeeper-batsman was given the responsibility to keep the wickets on the challenging Indian pitches in the ongoing series.

While Jonny Bairstow was preferred ahead of Ben Foakes, the English team-management has showed faith in the latter for the ongoing series and he has done well so far. In the first Test in Hyderabad, he affected two stumpings before taking six catches in the second Test in Vishakhapatnam.

He has also made decent contributions with the bat, registering scores of 4, 34, 6 and 36. Ben Foakes is set to keep the wickets for the remaining three Tests as well. And his performance has left a big impression on young leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed.

Rehan Ahmed praises Ben Foakes:

Rehan Ahmed has said that he has never seen a wicketkeeper as good as Ben Foakes and called him the best-ever. The youngster stated that his England teammate trains ‘so hard’ and rarely misses a ball behind the stumps.

“I have never seen anyone as good as him. I reckon he is the best keeper in the world, ever,” Rehan Ahmed was quoted as saying by Eurosport.

“He trains so hard. I just don’t see him miss a ball. I can’t even explain how good he is. A couple of those catches, he took 80-90 overs into the game. It’s very hot, it’s humid and he is still taking those types of catches,” he added.

Talking about Rehan’s performance in the series so far. the young leg-spinner has picked up 8 wickets so far. He has also scored over 50 run. The five-match series is currently locked at 1-1. England won the first Test by 28 runs before India won the second one by 106 runs. The third Test is scheduled to be played from February 15 in Rajkot.