New Zealand captain Sophie Devine and England’s wicketkeeper-batter Amy Jones have progressed in the ICC Women’s ODI Batting Rankings after the end of their ICC Women’s Championship series which England won 2-1.

Devine, who missed the fifth match of a preceding T20I series and the first two matches of the ODI series due to a quad strain, produced a 93-ball 100 not out to win the final match for her team, moving from 20th to a career-best-equaling 10th position in the batting rankings.

Jones struck 48 and 50 in the last two matches of the series played in Hamilton that were taken into consideration in the latest weekly update to the women’s rankings, progressing five slots and attaining a career-best 12th position.

New Zealand’s Brooke Halliday (up nine places to 43rd) and England’s Maia Bouchier (up 19 places to 71st) are among others to gain in the batting rankings.

England’s new-ball bowler Kate Cross is up one place to third while New Zealand’s leg-spinning all-rounder Amelia Kerr is up four places to 10th position. Amelia’s sister Jess Kerr has also moved towards the top 10 of the bowling rankings, her five wickets in two matches lifting her from 16th to 12th position.

Nat Sciver-Brunt (up nine places to 17th) and Hannah Rowe (up three places to 21st) have moved up after finishing with four wickets each in the two matches. Sciver-Brunt and Amelia are also up to second and third in the all-rounders’ list.

In the ICC Women’s T20I Player Rankings, Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu has advanced two places to seventh position after a match-winning 46-ball 73 against South Africa helped clinch their series 2-1.

Harshitha Samarawickrama’s score of 54 not out has helped her advance two slots and reach 18th position while spinners Sugandika Kumari and Inoshi Fernando have gained in the bowling rankings.

For South Africa, Anneke Bosch (up one place to 16th among batters) and Nadine de Klerk (53rd among batters and 38th among bowlers) are the main gainers.

Australia’s 3-0 win over Bangladesh, which included two matches over the past week, is reflected in the gains for their players. Grace Harris is up 15 places to 40th among batters while in the bowling rankings, Ashleigh Gardner and Annabel Sutherland have moved up two places each to occupy 17th and 22nd positions, respectively.

Others to gain in the rankings include Tanya Ruma of Papua New Guinea (up three places to 29th) and Zimbabwe captain Chipo-Mugeri Tiripano (up seven places to 47th) among batters, and Bangladesh’s Rabeya Khan (up five places to 16th) and Nahida Akter (up two places to 24th) among bowlers.