sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

home_ic
hamburger_ic

All

Cricket News

  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • Cricket West Indies, WIPA Sign MoU To Work Towards Gender Pay Equity

Cricket West Indies, WIPA Sign MoU To Work Towards Gender Pay Equity

Avinash T

Jan 26, 2024 at 3:13 PM

facebook iconlinkedin iconmail icontwitter iconWhatsApp iconTelegram icon
Cricket West Indies, WIPA Sign MoU To Work Towards Gender Pay Equity

The Cricket West Indies and the West Indies Players’ Association have signed a four-year agreement to ensure gender pay equity in West Indian cricket. The agreement, which runs from October 1, 2023, to September 30, 2027, includes all player remuneration agreements and modified terms and conditions within the West Indies system.

By signing the Memorandum of Understanding, the West Indies are taking steps towards fair compensation for all players, regardless of gender. Other countries such as New Zealand, India, Australia, South Africa, and England have also taken steps towards achieving gender pay equality in cricket.

A media release stated, “the Mou outlines plans to achieve parity in international and regional match fees, international captain’s allowances, international team prize money, and regional individual prize money for all West Indies cricketers by 1 October 2027.”

“This is a historic day for West Indies cricket. As we overhaul the compensation structures and align performance grading, we are taking a significant step towards creating a more inclusive and progressive cricket framework.

“This step reflects our unwavering commitment to gender equality and acknowledges the immense contributions of female players to West Indies cricket.”

West Indies Women's Cricket Team
West Indies Women’s Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

“In the preceding year, we undertook substantial enhancements to our travel policy, mandating that the West Indies Senior Women’s team travel business class on all extended international flights and are accommodated in single rooms during international assignments.

“This aligns seamlessly with the established policy for West Indies Senior Men’s tours. Today, with the signing of this MOU, we take another significant stride in narrowing the gender gap within our cricketing community,” Dr Kishore Shallow President Of Cricket West Indies said.

Johnny Grave, CEO of CWI, hopes that by introducing a better pay structure and gender pay fairness, the board will see more success on the field for the West Indies.

“We are proud to embark on this journey towards gender pay equity. The significant increases in our female players demonstrate our dedication to rewarding excellence and promoting fairness in our cricketing community.

“The increases in prize money, greater rewards for our best-performing players, and higher match fees for players in the starting XIs are all strategic moves to place a greater emphasis on winning,” CWI CEO Johnny Grave stated.

The West Indies men’s team has won two ODI World Cups (1975 and 1979) and two T20 World Cups (2012 and 2016). The women’s team won the T20 World Cup in 2016 and the team would be keen on bringing out their best in International cricket

Furthermore, the top performers in the system will receive additional team and individual incentive awards, and regional tournaments will have unprecedented prize money. The top contract band values for men at the international and regional levels have also been increased, thereby promoting a culture of player growth, improvement, and high performance.

Tagged:

Cricket West Indies

West Indies National Cricket Team

West Indies Women's National Cricket Team

Related Article
Cricket West Indies, WIPA Sign MoU To Work Towards Gender Pay Equity
Cricket West Indies, WIPA Sign MoU To Work Towards Gender Pay Equity

Jan 26, 2024, 3:12 PM

What&#8217;s The Selection Criteria For The West Indies Team? &#8211; Dwayne Bravo Slams West Indies Cricket For Not Selecting Darren Bravo For England Series
What’s The Selection Criteria For The West Indies Team? – Dwayne Bravo Slams West Indies Cricket For Not Selecting Darren Bravo For England Series

Nov 21, 2023, 6:00 PM

IND vs WI: Jason Holder And Alzarri Joseph To Return To West Indies To Manage Their Workload Ahead Of Long Home Series
IND vs WI: Jason Holder And Alzarri Joseph To Return To West Indies To Manage Their Workload Ahead Of Long Home Series

Jul 5, 2023, 1:06 PM

WI vs IND 2022: Start Time Of 3rd West Indies vs India T20I Revised By Cricket West Indies
WI vs IND 2022: Start Time Of 3rd West Indies vs India T20I Revised By Cricket West Indies

Aug 2, 2022, 9:56 AM

Phil Simmons Rubbishes Claims Of Victimization In The 3rd T20I
Phil Simmons Rubbishes Claims Of Victimization In The 3rd T20I

Jan 29, 2022, 8:04 PM

West Indies And Ireland ODIs Rescheduled And One-off T20I Stands Cancelled
West Indies And Ireland ODIs Rescheduled And One-off T20I Stands Cancelled

Jan 12, 2022, 2:41 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy