SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon
ICC World Cup
Live

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(-)
-
Sri Lanka
(14.4)
104/1

Sri Lanka elected to bat

Live

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

Toss delayed due to rain

Live

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(-)
-
Pakistan
(18)
80/2

Rain Delay : Pakistan elected to bat

Scheduled

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(-)
-
South Africa
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(-)
-
Bangladesh
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 9

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(-)
-
Sri Lanka
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 10

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

match yet to start

All

Cricket News

Danushka Gunathilaka Cleared Of All Charges Of Sexual Assault In Sydney

SW Desk

Sep 28, 2023 at 2:31 PM

Danushka Gunathilaka Cleared Of All Charges Of Sexual Assault In Sydney

Sri Lankan batter Danushka Gunathilaka was found not guilty of committing sexual assault stemming from an alleged incident that occurred while he was in Australia to play in the Twenty20 World Cup last year. The 32-year-old was accused of sexual assault in Sydney in November last year and was granted bail after the incident.

However, the Lankan cricketer was granted bail by a magistrate in November 2022. However, Gunathilaka was banned from using Tinder and other social media platforms, as he was facing criminal charges.

As the 32-year-old listened to the verdict on Thursday in Sydney’s Downing Center District Court, Judge Sarah Huggett declared him innocent. He expressed excitement about starting up again after being exonerated.

Judge Huggett found the complainant, who cannot be identified legally, to be a reliable witness who did not willfully present false testimony.

“The evidence establishes that there was no opportunity for the accused to remove the condom during intercourse because that intercourse was continuous.

“Motivated by a desire to paint the cricketer in an unfavourable light, I find that the evidence regarding the complaint far from supports the complainant. Rather it undermines the reliability of her evidence.”
Danushka Gunathilaka
Danushka Gunathilaka Credits: Twitter
In November 2022, Danushka Gunathilaka and the woman connected through a dating app went out for drinks at Opera Bar, had a Pizza in Sydney’s financial district, and then took a ferry to the woman’s home in the eastern suburbs.
The woman accused the batsman of multiple acts of aggressiveness and violence in testimony to police and the court.

Defence attorneys cast doubt on the complainant’s veracity during the judge-only trial, asserting that she changed her version of events over time and embellished it to portray Gunathilaka as a belligerent individual.

Two of the woman’s acquaintances testified before Judge Huggett as well, describing her as frail and upset the day after the cricketer visited her home.

When Gunathilaka was detained at the Hyatt Regency hours before the Sri Lankan cricket team was scheduled to depart the country, police first filed four charges against him. Three of those charges were ultimately dismissed by the prosecution.

Gunathilaka always maintained his innocence and entered a plea of not guilty to one count of sexual intercourse without consent.

Tagged:

Danushka Gunathilaka

Sri Lanka National Cricket Team

Loading Post list bar...

Related Article
Danushka Gunathilaka Cleared Of All Charges Of Sexual Assault In Sydney
Danushka Gunathilaka Cleared Of All Charges Of Sexual Assault In Sydney

Sep 28, 2023, 2:31 PM

Wanindu Hasaranga And Dushmantha Chameera Unlikely To Get Fit On Time For The ODI World Cup In India &#8211; Reports
Wanindu Hasaranga And Dushmantha Chameera Unlikely To Get Fit On Time For The ODI World Cup In India – Reports

Sep 23, 2023, 10:39 AM

Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka Has Always Been A Dangerous Team, So India Cannot Afford To Take Game Lightly &#8211; Sunil Gavaskar
Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka Has Always Been A Dangerous Team, So India Cannot Afford To Take Game Lightly – Sunil Gavaskar

Sep 17, 2023, 2:51 PM

Asia Cup 2023, IND vs SL: Match Prediction, Dream11 Team, Fantasy Tips &#038; Pitch Report | India vs Sri Lanka
Asia Cup 2023, IND vs SL: Match Prediction, Dream11 Team, Fantasy Tips & Pitch Report | India vs Sri Lanka

Sep 17, 2023, 1:50 PM

Asia Cup 2023, Final | IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction | Team Performance | Pitch Report | Captain &#038; Vice-Captain Choices
Asia Cup 2023, Final | IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction | Team Performance | Pitch Report | Captain & Vice-Captain Choices

Sep 17, 2023, 1:50 PM

Asia Cup 2023: Maheesh Theekshana To Undergo Scans After Picking Up Hamstring Injury Against Pakistan In Colombo
Asia Cup 2023: Maheesh Theekshana To Undergo Scans After Picking Up Hamstring Injury Against Pakistan In Colombo

Sep 15, 2023, 3:49 PM

©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
Site Links