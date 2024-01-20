Daryl Mitchell Out Of 5th NZ vs PAK T20I, Rachin Ravindra Named As Replacement

In-form Daryl Mitchell will not be available for the fifth and final match of the ongoing NZ vs PAK T20I series between New Zealand and Pakistan. The Black Caps have already sealed the series and are now aiming to complete a clean sweep.

They are leading the series 4-0 and will be keen to continue their winning run in the fifth game as well. However, they will have to do it without some big names. Captain Kane Williamson has already been ruled out of the series due to the hamstring injury he sustained in the second T20I while opener Devon Conway missed the fourth game after being tested positive for Covid-19.

Conway is likely to recover in time for the fifth game but the hosts will miss the services of Daryl Mitchell. The New Zealand team-management has decided to rest the player as part of the workload management. With the right-handed batsman rested, Rachin Ravindra will join the squad for the final game.

“Daryl is an important player for us across all three formats and ensuring he’s in the best place to perform in international cricket is vital.

“Rachin is coming off a period of rest himself and will bring a valuable skill set to the group in this final match as he continues his return to cricket,” said New Zealand head coach Gary Stead.

Daryl Mitchell stars with the bat:

Daryl Mitchell starred with the bat in the fourth T20I on Friday (January 19) to help New Zealand thrash Pakistan by 7 wickets. Chasing 159, the home side was reeling at 20 for 3 in the third over before Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips joined hands to rescue the side.

They shared an unbeaten stand of 139 runs to take their team home in less than 19 overs. Mitchell scored an unbeaten 72 runs off 44 balls with the help of 7 fours and 2 sixes. Phillips, on the other hand, scored 70 off 52 balls.