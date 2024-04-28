Even though Delhi Capitals (DC) have improved their performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, their main concern is the injury of the explosive batter, David Warner, and veteran Indian pacer, Ishant Sharma.

The news of the latter’s quick recovery brought a smile to the Delhi camp. Just before the home game of the Capitals against Gujarat Titans, the tall pacer picked up a back spasm. The injury meant he missed Delhi’s last game against the Mumbai Indians too.

One of the issues for Delhi this season has been their poor bowling. In the last five overs (16-20) of this IPL 2024, Delhi have an economy rate of 13.39. Sharma could use his experience and different variations to make life a little tough for the batters.

“Ishant has been having back spasms. He will also take a week to recover.” Amre informed. “By the time we return to Delhi, he will be fit.”

David Warner will take 1-2 weeks to recover: Pravin Amre

Even though young Jake Fraser-McGurk has taken opening the batting like a duck to water in this tournament, the Capitals are struggling to find his opening partner. The best possible option would have been David Warner, whose recovery from his finger injury is taking a bit longer.

On April 12, during Delhi’s away fixture against Lucknow Super Giants, the Australia opener injured his left thumb while batting in the second innings. David Warner didn’t end the game on a good note, scoring just eight runs in nine balls. He has struggled this season with just 167 runs in seven innings at an average of 23.86 and a strike rate of 135.77.

“(David) Warner will take 1-2 weeks to recover. His scans revealed an injury.’ DC’s assistant coach Pravin Amre expressed. David Warner is one of the best batters in the history of the IPL, with over 6500 runs at an average of close to 41, and a strike rate of nearly 140, with 62 fifties, and four centuries.

Even without their two key members, Delhi have done a terrific job in the last couple of games. Amre also spoke about the impressive batter Jack Fraser-McGurk, who has been going through an exceptional IPL 2024, thanks to 247 runs so far with three fifties, at a strike rate of close to 240.

Capitals made a struggling start in the tournament with just one win in the first five games. However, in the second half of the tournament, they made significant progress to get promoted to the fifth position with four wins in their last five encounters.

Delhi Capitals will now travel to Kolkata for their game against Kolkata Knight Riders. The battle will place on April 29 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.