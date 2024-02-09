David Warner Creates History As He Return To Action For Australia After Test Retirement

David Warner, on Friday (February 9), added yet another feather to his already illustrious cap as he returned to action for Australia in the first of the three-match T20I series against West Indies.

It is his first appearance in international cricket since he retired from Tests last month. Since he has retired from the ODIs as well, he was not a part of the three-match series against the West Indies. And as he returned to international cricket, he achieved a major milestone in his career.

The first T20I against the West Indies is his 100th in the format. And as soon as he stepped out on the field, he became the first-ever Australian to play 100 matches in all three formats. He also became the third Australian player after Aaron Finch (103) and Glenn Maxwell (100) to achieve the incredible feat.

Overall, he became only the third player in the world to play at least 100 games in each format. The other two players to achieve the feat are India’s Virat Kohli and New Zealand’s Ross Taylor.

David Warner stars with the bat:

David Warner starred with the bat in his milestone game as he top-scored for his side in the first T20I. Opening the innings with Josh Inglis, he shared a 93-run stand in just 48 balls with his opening partner. While Inglis failed to capitalise on the start and departed for 39, David Warner went on to score 70 runs. His knock came off 36 balls and was studded with 12 fours and a six.

With Warner laying the platform with his fine fifty, Australia went on to post a big total of 213 for 7 in the allotted 20 overs. Towards the end of the innings, Tim David played a whirlwind cameo of 37 not out from just 17 balls to help his side post a 200-plus total. For West Indies, Andre Russell picked up 3 wickets while Alzarri Joseph claimed 2.