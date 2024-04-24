DC vs GT highlights: Delhi Capitals, on Wednesday (April 24), returned to winning ways with a thrilling 4-run win over Gujarat Titans in the 40th game of IPL 2024. Chasing 225 runs, GT finished their innings on 220 for 8.

GT lost the wicket of their captain Shubman Gill (6) in the second over before Wriddhiman Saha and Sai Sudharsan shared an 82-run stand for the second wicket. Once Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Saha to give DC the much-needed breakthrough, GT kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Axar Patel dismissed Azmatullah Omarzai for just 1 to reduce GT to 98 for 3. The next GT batter to depart was Sudharsan. He scored 65 runs before being sent back by Rasikh Salam in the 13th over. Shahrukh Khan (8) and Rahul Tewatia (4) failed to deliver with the bat as well as GT found themselves reeling at 152 for 6 in the 16th over.

David Miller, however, kept his team in the hunt by scoring a 21-ball fifty. In the 17th over, he completed his fifty by hitting Anrich Nortje for 24 runs including three sixes and a four. The South Africa star, however, could not stay till the end as Mukesh Kumar dismissed him for 55 runs in the 18th over to put DC on the front foot once again.

GT lost another wicket in the 19th over in the form of Sai Kishore but managed to collect 18 runs with Rashid Khan hitting a four and Kishore hitting two sixes. With 19 runs needed off the final over, Rashid managed to hit two fours and a six but could not take his team over the line.

DC vs GT: DC innings

Earlier in the game, DC recovered from 44 for 3 to post 224/4 in the allotted 20 overs after being put in to bat first. The architect of the big total was their skipper Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel. While Pant scored an unbeaten 88 runs, Axar scored 66 runs.

DC lost the wickets of Jake Fraser-McGurk (23), Prithvi Shaw (11) and Shai Hope (5) inside the powerplay with Sandeep Warrier dismissing all of them. Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel then helped DC recover with a big stand of 113 runs for the fourth wicket. Noor Ahmad broke the stand by dismissing Axar in the 17th over.

Pant and Tristan Stubbs then took the GT bowlers to the cleaners by sharing a 67-run stand in just 18 balls. Pant’s 88-run knock came off just 43 balls and was studded with five fours and eight sixes. Stubbs, on the other hand, remained unbeaten on 26 off just 7 balls.

DC vs GT scorecard: