Defending Champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) was struggling 150/7, when MS Dhoni walked out into the middle at number nine in the batting order, against Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Harshal Patel, who just fooled Shardul Thakur with a slower ball to disturb the stumps, bowled another superb slower off-cutter on the stumps line. MS Dhoni, just like Thakur, had no clue and tried to bring his bat down but the ball dipped and went past his blade as the off-stump was pegged back.

For the whole Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 so far, Chennai have used their former captain as someone who could come late in the batting line-up, and look to smash the ball with freedom.

‘Tactic is like how you take the stinger out of the bee without getting stung’- Navjot Singh Sidhu

The slow ball tactic has been used in Punjab’s favor. In the last game against CSK at the Chepauk Stadium, Punjab captain Sam Curran took a huge call by bringing his leg-spinner Rahul Chahar into the attack during the 19th over of CSK’s batting.

MS Dhoni was on strike for the first three balls. The veteran cut the first ball straight to the cover-point fielder, before failing the scoop the second ball. On the third delivery, he took a single, Chahar went for only three runs in that over, besides picking the wicket of Moeen Ali.

Former India cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu was impressed by the decision and called it a ‘master-stroke-. Not many captains in this league have the bravery to bring a spinner in the 19th over of the batting, and that too against MS Dhoni.

‘They got done in by something unexpected. They used Dhoni’s own medicine against him to fool him. Look at Dhoni’s practice. He always smashes those long hits in the nets against fast bowlers.’ Sidhu said on Star Sports. ‘He hasn’t practiced spin. In the entire tournament, if Dhoni has played 6 overs, they’ve been against spin.’

‘But Punjab’s captain (Sam Curran) played a master stroke’. The former India batter said. ‘He employed a spinner.’

MS Dhoni now has smashed 110 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 224.48, shouldering on 10 boundaries and nine sixes so far in this tournament.

‘Dhoni wasn’t prepared. For 7-8 months, he hasn’t faced him. It was almost as if he was startled. Tactic is like how you take the stinger out of the bee without getting stung.’ The 60-year-old expressed. ‘And that’s where the game turned/ And on top of it, Harpreet Brar bowled a faster one to Shivam Dube. Canned onto the stumps.’

‘MS Dhoni batting at number nine doesn’t work for CSK’- Irfan Pathan

The former India captain was also criticized for coming down the order, and as low as number nine. Even though, MS Dhoni seems to have been given the role of going ultra-aggressive in the last 10-12 balls, many believe this planning won’t work for CSK in the long run.

‘MS Dhoni batting at number nine doesn’t work for CSK, it doesn’t help the team’s cause. I know that he is 42, but he is in solid form.’ Irfan Pathan said on Star Sports. ‘He should be taking the responsibility of batting up the order. He should bat for at least 4 to 5 overs.’

‘He is batting for the last over or last 2 overs and that doesn’t serve the purpose for CSK for a long term.’ The former India all-rounder told.

With six wins in 11 games, Chennai Super Kings are in the third position in the IPL 2024, with a net run rate (NRR) of +0.700. They will take on the Gujarat Titans in their next game on May 10, 2024, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.