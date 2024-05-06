In the last Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Mumbai Indians almost chased down 258 runs. Even after being nine down, they fell short by only 10 runs. It’s interesting what the captain decides in the DC vs RR clash, on winning the toss, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on May 07, 2024.

Delhi have been horrible in the death-over bowling, conceding too many runs. Their economy rate of 13.30 is the highest in the death overs, while the Royals have given away runs at an economy rate of 10.62, the second best among all the ten franchises.

Delhi Capitals have conceded 48 sixes in the 11 innings before the DC vs RR clash, the most in the death overs of the IPL 2024 so far. On the flip side of the coin, the inaugural champions have been smashed for only 26 sixes in their period and sit at the second-best position in this section too.

With the bat in hand though, both teams have done a good enough job. The 2020 runners have a team strike rate of 173.88 in this IPL 2024, which is the sixth-best of the tournament in the death overs. The Royals on the other hand have a strike rate of 190.51 in the last five overs of the competition, going into the DC vs RR encounter.

31 sixes. Even though it sounds like a huge number. These many sixes are hit by the Delhi Capitals in the death-over period is the third lowest among all the teams in this IPL 2024. Rajasthan on the other hand, have nailed 33 sixes in the 16-20 overs, which too isn’t too impressive either.

Going into the DC vs RR fixture, the Delhi bowlers need to improve their death bowling, by bringing more unique ways of slower balls, or a few bouncers or wide yorkers to restrict the batters.

IPL 2024: DC vs RR Weather Report And Pitch Report- Match 56

According to AccuWeather, the temperature of the evening in Delhi during the DC vs RR clash will be around 33°C. The humidity level won’t be high, being just 18%. It indicates not much dew during the game, which may push the captains to put runs on the board.

DC vs RR Pitch Report

The average score on this ground, compared to the last year has increased by a huge margin. It was around 175 in IPL 2023, while it has gone to 249 in IPL 2024 in the first innings.

Going into the DC vs RR face-off, in the 53 T20 games on this ground in the last 10 years, 52.8% of the teams have won in chasing, while 45.3% of the teams have succeeded in batting first.

The leg spinners have an economy of around 7.7 in this ground, while the off-spinners have an economy of just over eight in the last 10 years. The fast bowlers, however, have traveled for over 8.5-mark, but the pressure mostly has been on the chainaman bowler, at an economy of 9.5.

Rishabh Pant is the highest run-getter on this ground with 930 runs at a strike rate of 160.90, with six fifties. In the bowling department, Amit Mishra is the highest wicket-taker on this ground with 39 wickets in 32 innings at an economy of 7.43 in the last 10 years.