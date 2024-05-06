The Delhi Capitals (DC) are ahead by a 5-3 winning margin over the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the DC vs RR clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The hosts, who are in the sixth position in the points table of the IPL 2024, need a big win to stay alive in this tournament.

Rajasthan, on the other hand, have a great chance of earning a win and making a statement being the first team to be qualified for the IPL 2024. Also, a couple of wins from hereon will offer them the chance to cement their position among the top two.

When it comes to their batting in the middle overs (7-15), the Royals have the fourth-best strike rate of 145.19 among all the ten franchises while Delhi sit just behind them with a team strike rate of 142.91 going into the DC vs RR encounter.

Delhi, who have smashed 42 sixes in this period, have lost the fourth most wickets (29) in this period, while Rajasthan have smocked 37 sixes, and saw the back of the least players (17) during this period of the IPL 2024.

When it comes to the players batting in the middle overs, Riyan Parag has smashed 267 runs, most among those with 150+ balls faced in this duration with a strike rate of 151.70. He also has the second most sixes (15) during the middle overs, which helped the Rajasthan side gain momentum going into the death overs.

For Delhi, and more especially for India, the wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant, the crazy power-hitter is back and has already smashed 246 runs in the nine-over period with a strike rate of around 140 going into the DC vs RR clash.

Both teams have done a decent job with both bat and ball in hand in the middle overs. It will be interesting to see who breaks first going into the 56th game of the IPL 2024.

DC vs RR Head-to-Head Records in IPL

DC Info RR 28 Matches Played 28 13 Won 15 15 Lost 13 00 No Result 00 207 Highest Score 222 60 Lowest Score 115

DC vs RR Head-to-Head Record in IPL at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

In the last and first face-off of the DC vs RR clash, the Rajasthan Royals gained comfortable 12-run victory. Batting first, the inaugural champions put on 185/5 in their allotted 20 overs, thanks to the 84* runs knock from Riyan Parag. No Delhi played could use their starts as they fell short to 173/5 in their 20 overs to gift the win.

Matches Played DC Won RR Won No Result Previous Win in Delhi 08 05 03 00 DC won by five wickets.

DC vs RR Last 5 Encounters

In the last five encounters of the DC vs RR affair, the Royals have a huge upper hand over the Capitals with a 4-1 winning line.

DC vs RR: Standout Performers:

Most runs for DC: Rishabh Pant (385 runs)

Most runs for RR: Ajinkya Rahane (611 runs)

Most wickets for DC: Amit Mishra (20 wickets)

Most wickets for RR: Shane Watson (9 wickets)

Key Match-ups between DC and RR Players: