The Delhi Capitals (DC) made an excellent comeback in the second half of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) but lost their last game against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) coming into the DC vs RR clash. If they lose another game in a row, they may not be able to finish at the top.

The Delhi Capitals lacked some game responsibility in the last fixture against KKR. With wickets falling from one end on a slow Eden Gardens surface, they could have taken a little more time to get settled, before firing towards the death overs, instead of over-doing things.

Before the DC vs RR encounter, the Rajasthan Royals have been impressive in most of the departments of the game, but with Ravichandran Ashwin at eight in the batting order, the middle order needs to finish the game more often. If there is a set batter from their side, the main job would be to carry the team over the line.

IPL 2024: DC vs RR Playing 11- Match 56

The biggest miss for the Delhi Capitals in the last season was Rishabh Pant. But with his comeback in the middle order, the Capitals have been blessed with so much power along with him and Tristian Stubbs.

DC Playing 11:

Captain Pant is the lone warrior for them in the batting department and is the only Delhi player with the most runs among the top 20. The left-hander has smashed 398 runs in 11 innings at an average of 44.22, with a strike rate of 158.56, including three half-centuries.

Also Read: IPL 2024: CSK Gives Massive Update On Matheesha Pathirana’s Injury Status

The next Delhi batter in the run-scoring list is Tristian Stubbs, with 277 runs in this IPL 2024 so far, with an average of 55.40 and a strike rate of 185.90, and a couple of fifties going into the DC vs RR fixture.

Jake Fraser-McGurk, even after coming so late in the season, has fired 259 runs in six innings at an unbelievable strike rate of 233.33 with three fifties, which spoke about how impressive he has been in the opening spot.

In the bowling department, there are many issues to be sorted. Mukhesh Kumar is their highest wicket-taker of the IPL 2024 at the moment, with 13 wickets in seven innings at a sky-scrapping economy of 11.05. Kuldeep Yadav has collected 12 wickets but that too at an economy rate of close to 10, going into the DC vs RR face-off. Axar Patel, however, has a decent economy of 7.24 in 11 innings, with nine wickets.

DC’s line-up vs RR:

Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abhishek Porel, Rishabh Pant (c & wk.), Gulbadin Naib, Tristian Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma. (Impact Sub: Rasikh Salam)

RR Playing 11:

Most of the departments have flown smoothly for the Rajasthan Royals. Riyan Parag is the seventh-highest run-getter of the tournament with 409 runs in nine innings at an average of 58.42 and a strike rate of 159.14, including his four fifties.

Before the DC vs RR clash, their captain Sanju Samson too has been in fabulous touch, except for his duck in the last game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, with 385 runs at a strike rate of close to 160. The positive news is the return in the form of their opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has 316 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 157.21.

Also Read: ‘RCB Made Even A 150-run Chase Interesting’- Deep Dasgupta Points RCB’s Sudden Collapse

There are little issues in their bowling. Yuzvendra Chahal is their highest wicket-taker with 13 scalps but his economy of 9.68 is too high, and on a few occasions he has been belted for many runs. Trent Boult has done a decent job for 10 scalps at an economy of 7.86, but he would have loved a few more wickets in this tournament.

RR’s line-up vs DC:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson 9 (c & wk.), Riyan Parag, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma (Impact Sub: Avesh Khan).

The DC vs RR clash will occur on May 07, 2024, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.