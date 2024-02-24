Devon Conway ruled out of third T20I against Australia, Tim Seifert and Jacob Duffy called in

Devon Conway has been withdrawn from the BLACKCAPS T20I series against Australia and will be replaced by Tim Seifert.

Conway will return home to Wellington to see a hand specialist to ascertain the extent of the injury to his left thumb, sustained while wicket-keeping in Friday night’s second KFC T20I.

Seifert, who was ruled out pre-series with a torn-abductor, passed a fitness test in Hamilton this morning and will link up with the BLACKCAPS squad in Auckland ahead of Sunday’s third and final T20I at Eden Park.

Coach Gary Stead confirmed Otago pace-bowler Jacob Duffy would also join the T20 squad as cover for the bowling group due to the tight turnaround between matches.

Stead said Rachin Ravindra’s left knee injury, which ruled him out of game two, would be monitored over the next 24 hours before a decision was made on his availability for game three.

As a precaution, an additional batting cover will be added to the squad and announced later today.