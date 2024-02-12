Dhruv Jurel To Make Test Debut In Third IND vs ENG Test: Report

Wicketkeeper-batsman Dhruv Jurel is reportedly in line to make his Test debut when Team India take on England in the forthcoming third Test against England.

The Uttar Pradesh youngster grabbed the limelight last during the Indian Premier League when he impressed one and all with his finishing abilities while playing for Rajasthan Royals. The 22-year old has impressed in first-class cricket as well while playing for Uttar Pradesh and India A.

He has played 15 first-class games so far and has scored 790 runs at an impressive average of 46.47. The right-handed batsman has hit one century and five half-centuries in first-class cricket and has a top-score of 249. He recently scored half-centuries for India A as well while playing against England Lions and South Africa A.

Dhruv Jurel to replace KS Bharat:

The impressive displays for India A saw Dhruv Jurel earn his maiden India call-up for the ongoing series against England. And although he was picked as a backup wicketkeeper, he is reportedly set to find a place in the playing XI for the third Test.

According to a report in the Times of India, under-performing wicketkeeper KS Bharat is likely to make way for Dhruv Jurel. The selectors and the team-management have run out of patience with Bharat and are in no mood to give him any more opportunity.

The Andhra wicketkeeper has failed to impress with the bat as well as with wicketkeeping gloves. In 7 Tests so far, he has managed to score a modest 221 runs with a top-score of 44. He averages less than 21 in the longest format of the game and is likely to be axed from the playing eleven for the third game.

“Bharat’s batting has been well below par, while his keeping hasn’t been great either. He isn’t making use of his chances. Jurel, on the other hand, is talented, has a good attitude, and has a bright future. He has done well for Uttar Pradesh, India A, and the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. Don’t be surprised if Jurel makes his Test debut at Rajkot,” a BCCI source told the news outlet.

The five-match series is currently locked at 1-1. The third Test is scheduled to be played from February 15 in Rajkot.