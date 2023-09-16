ENG vs NZ: Exciting Time To Be A Player And Look Forward To Those World Events – Jos Buttler Opens Up About Defending The World Cup In India

England skipper Jos Buttler was happy with the team’s preparation heading into the ODI World Cup and promised that they would make a run at the title in India. English side clinched their first-ever ICC Cricket World Cup trophy by the finest of margins against New Zealand on their home soil in 2019.

England has transitioned into a formidable side following their poor run in the 2015 World Cup as they brought in a lot of firepower in both the batting and bowling departments, which eventually helped the side to win the championship last time on their home soil. They will face huge challenges to defend themselves in sub-continental conditions.

Speaking to the media after the series win over New Zealand, Jos Buttler was happy with their team’s performance throughout the New Zealand series. The England captain praised their spinner’s bowling during the tour and stated that the team is fired up to take home the championship in India.

“We’ve got better and better throughout the series. Everyone said the wicket was slow and it was hard work. The spinners bowled brilliantly. They’re valuable cricketers – with bat and ball. We’re well positioned. Exciting time to be a player and look forward to those world events,” Jos Buttler said.

England clinched the four-match ODI Series 3-1 on home soil and the defending champions will walk in as one of the favourites to win the ODI World Cup in India, as the English side has got high-quality players in their squad for the marquee event in India.

We’re Building Nicely And We’re Not Trying To Defend Anything – Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler lauded England batter Dawid Malan for his brilliant performance in the series against New Zealand, where he scored a fantastic century in the final game, and believes the group will enter the World Cup in India in the same spot as the other countries.

“He’s played fantastically every time he gets his opportunity (Malan). He read the game very very well,” Jos Buttler added.

“We’re building nicely and we’re not trying to defend anything. We’re trying to go there and win a World Cup, and we’re in the same position as every other team,” Jos Buttler further added.

Dawid Malan has been a match-winner for England, The southpaw will look forward to producing more match-winning performances for England and he has been a regular feature in the England batting order in white-ball format and could be crucial for the team’s success in the ODI World Cup.