SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon
Completed
PAK vs NEP
Pakistan
(50)
342/6
Nepal
(23.4)
104/10

Pakistan won by 238 runs.

Completed
BAN vs SL
Bangladesh
(42.4)
164/10
Sri Lanka
(39)
165/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Abandoned
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(-)
-
India
(48.5)
266/10

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed
BAN vs AFG
Bangladesh
(50)
334/5
Afghanistan
(44.3)
245/10

Bangladesh won by 89 runs.

Completed
IND vs NEP
India
(20.1)
147/0
Nepal
(48.2)
230/10

India won by 10 wickets (DLS Method)

Completed
SL vs AFG
Sri Lanka
(50)
291/8
Afghanistan
(37.4)
289/10

Sri Lanka won by 2 runs.

Completed
PAK vs BAN
Pakistan
(39.3)
194/3
Bangladesh
(38.4)
193/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed
SL vs BAN
Sri Lanka
(50)
257/9
Bangladesh
(48.1)
236/10

Sri Lanka won by 21 runs.

Completed
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(32)
128/10
India
(50)
356/2

India won by 228 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(49.1)
213/10
Sri Lanka
(41.3)
172/10

India won by 41 runs.

Completed
PAK vs SL
Pakistan
(42)
252/7
Sri Lanka
(42)
252/8

Sri Lanka won by 2 wickets (D/L Method)

Completed
IND vs BAN
India
(49.5)
259/10
Bangladesh
(50)
265/8

Bangladesh won by 6 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(6.1)
51/0
Sri Lanka
(15.2)
50/10

India won by 10 wickets

All

Cricket News

ENG vs NZ: It Has Come Back Positively, Which Is Good For Us – Gary Stead Provides Update On Mitchell Santner’s Injury

SW Desk

Sep 14, 2023 at 3:08 PM

ENG vs NZ: It Has Come Back Positively, Which Is Good For Us &#8211; Gary Stead Provides Update On Mitchell Santner&#8217;s Injury

New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell Santner has a knee issue but is anticipated to be fully recovered in time for the start of the ODI World Cup in India, according to scan results. The left-arm spinner’s knee jarred during Sunday’s loss against England at the Ageas Bowl for New Zealand.

Mitchell Santner is known for bowling tight lines and creating pressure on the opposition batters irrespective of the conditions. The 31-year-old is one of the best finger-spinners in the world and can contribute with the bat in the lower order and can be crucial for the team’s chances in the ODI World Cup in India.

Speaking to the media, Gary Steady revealed that they received positive results in the scan of their star all-rounder Mitchell Santner, which is a relief for the team management, and the spinner is expected to be fit for the team’s opening game in the ODI World Cup in India.

Gary Stead
Gary Stead Credits: Twitter

“Mitch had a full scan on his knee, which he landed on when he took that catch in the last game at the Ageas Bowl, It’s come back positively, which is good for us. He’s just got quite a bit of swelling around the knee still, which they think is a joint problem. It’s nothing more than that,” Gary Stead said.

The Left arm spinner has the perfect speed to bowl against high-quality opponents as the batsmen find it hard to come down the track to take on him, as he can bowl in tandem with Ish Sodhi in the middle overs to pick crucial wickets.

Trent Boult Showed His Ability As A World-class Player To Topple England – Gary Stead

Gary Stead was pleased to have Trent Boult back in the lineup for the ODI World Cup. The Left-arm pacer has excelled for the team since his comeback and has been praised for his brilliance against England on home soil, where he rattled the top-order hitters in the powerplay.
“I think he’s taken eight wickets in 17 overs, It’s great to have Trent back: he brings a lot of energy and a lot of skill to the top of the order for us.
Trent Boult
Trent Boult Credits: Twitter
“In the two games he’s played, he’s showed his ability as a world-class player to topple England… [but] we haven’t been able to capitalise on those starts,” Gary Stead added.
Trent Boult was an important member of New Zealand’s squad in the 2015 and 2019 ODI World Cup as he bowled brilliantly well for the Blackcaps with the new ball. His performance with the ball helped the Kiwis make back-to-back appearances in the grand final and would be crucial for the team’s success in the forthcoming World Cup in India.

Tagged:

ENG vs NZ 2023

England National Cricket Team

Mitchell Santner

New Zealand National Cricket Team

Loading Post list bar...

Related Article
ENG vs NZ: Exciting Time To Be A Player And Look Forward To Those World Events &#8211; Jos Buttler Opens Up About Defending The World Cup In India
ENG vs NZ: Exciting Time To Be A Player And Look Forward To Those World Events – Jos Buttler Opens Up About Defending The World Cup In India

Sep 16, 2023, 4:49 PM

ENG vs NZ: It Has Come Back Positively, Which Is Good For Us &#8211; Gary Stead Provides Update On Mitchell Santner&#8217;s Injury
ENG vs NZ: It Has Come Back Positively, Which Is Good For Us – Gary Stead Provides Update On Mitchell Santner’s Injury

Sep 14, 2023, 3:08 PM

ENG vs NZ: I Knew That I&#8217;d Be Playing These Games And Potentially In The World Cup &#8211; Ben Stokes On Making A Return To ODI Cricket
ENG vs NZ: I Knew That I’d Be Playing These Games And Potentially In The World Cup – Ben Stokes On Making A Return To ODI Cricket

Sep 14, 2023, 2:21 PM

ENG vs NZ: Ben Stokes Smashes 182 Runs To Register Highest Individual Score By An English Batter In ODIs
ENG vs NZ: Ben Stokes Smashes 182 Runs To Register Highest Individual Score By An English Batter In ODIs

Sep 14, 2023, 1:15 PM

ENG vs NZ: Ben Stokes, Joe Root Love This Competition And The Big Moments &#8211; James Anderson On England&#8217;s Playing Combination For World Cup
ENG vs NZ: Ben Stokes, Joe Root Love This Competition And The Big Moments – James Anderson On England’s Playing Combination For World Cup

Sep 11, 2023, 3:31 PM

&#8220;So Could That Be The Reason?, We Don&#8217;t Know,&#8221; &#8211; Aakash Chopra Questions Harry Brook&#8217;s Omission From World Cup Squad
“So Could That Be The Reason?, We Don’t Know,” – Aakash Chopra Questions Harry Brook’s Omission From World Cup Squad

Sep 9, 2023, 3:01 PM

©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
Site Links