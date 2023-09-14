ENG vs NZ: It Has Come Back Positively, Which Is Good For Us – Gary Stead Provides Update On Mitchell Santner’s Injury

New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell Santner has a knee issue but is anticipated to be fully recovered in time for the start of the ODI World Cup in India, according to scan results. The left-arm spinner’s knee jarred during Sunday’s loss against England at the Ageas Bowl for New Zealand.

Mitchell Santner is known for bowling tight lines and creating pressure on the opposition batters irrespective of the conditions. The 31-year-old is one of the best finger-spinners in the world and can contribute with the bat in the lower order and can be crucial for the team’s chances in the ODI World Cup in India.

Speaking to the media, Gary Steady revealed that they received positive results in the scan of their star all-rounder Mitchell Santner, which is a relief for the team management, and the spinner is expected to be fit for the team’s opening game in the ODI World Cup in India.

“Mitch had a full scan on his knee, which he landed on when he took that catch in the last game at the Ageas Bowl, It’s come back positively, which is good for us. He’s just got quite a bit of swelling around the knee still, which they think is a joint problem. It’s nothing more than that,” Gary Stead said.

The Left arm spinner has the perfect speed to bowl against high-quality opponents as the batsmen find it hard to come down the track to take on him, as he can bowl in tandem with Ish Sodhi in the middle overs to pick crucial wickets.

Trent Boult Showed His Ability As A World-class Player To Topple England – Gary Stead

Gary Stead was pleased to have Trent Boult back in the lineup for the ODI World Cup. The Left-arm pacer has excelled for the team since his comeback and has been praised for his brilliance against England on home soil, where he rattled the top-order hitters in the powerplay. “I think he’s taken eight wickets in 17 overs, It’s great to have Trent back: he brings a lot of energy and a lot of skill to the top of the order for us. “In the two games he’s played, he’s showed his ability as a world-class player to topple England… [but] we haven’t been able to capitalise on those starts,” Gary Stead added.