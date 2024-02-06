England Are Playing Really Good Cricket: Rahul Dravid Blown Away By Bazball

India head coach Rahul Dravid has praised England’s approach with the bat in the ongoing Test series. Team India have looked almost invincible at home in recent years.

They have not lost a Test series at home since 2012/13 and have defeated teams with utmost ease. Not many were expecting England to do well in the challenging conditions but the tourists have proved many wrong so far. They won the first Test by 28 runs before losing the second Test by 106 runs. England did come up with a fighting performance in the second Test as well while chasing 399 but were eventually bowled out for 292.

And their approach with the bat in the series so far has drawn admiration from the opposition head coach. Throughout the fourth’s day play in the second Test, England played fearless cricket and gave India a mighty scare before eventually losing the game.

Rahul Dravid praises England:

Speaking at the end of the second Test, Rahul Dravid talked about the much-talked about Bazball and said that England are playing really good cricket. The former India captain pointed out that the fearless cricket displayed by England is not only about mindless slogging as he stated that the visitors know how to play according to the situation.

“I’m not sure how happy they are about the term, but they are playing really good cricket, let’s be honest about it,” Rahul Dravid said.

“It’s not wild slogging, they are actually showing some very good skills. Some of the shots they are playing require a lot of skills and ability. You can’t just come and execute those things.

“There’s more to it than just attacking cricket. I have seen at times they know when to pull back, when to attack,” he added. They have been playing differently, there’s no doubt about it,” he added.

Meanwhile, India will be taking confidence from the fact that they beat England handsomely in absence of some key players. The likes of Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul were not available for the game. It, however, did not stop India from registering a thumping win and draw level in the five-match series. The third Test is scheduled to be played from February 15 in Rajkot.