sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

home_ic
hamburger_ic

All

Cricket News

  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • England Are Playing Really Good Cricket: Rahul Dravid Blown Away By Bazball

England Are Playing Really Good Cricket: Rahul Dravid Blown Away By Bazball

Sportzwiki Editor

Feb 6, 2024 at 11:03 AM

facebook iconlinkedin iconmail icontwitter iconWhatsApp iconTelegram icon
England Are Playing Really Good Cricket: Rahul Dravid Blown Away By Bazball

India head coach Rahul Dravid has praised England’s approach with the bat in the ongoing Test series. Team India have looked almost invincible at home in recent years.

They have not lost a Test series at home since 2012/13 and have defeated teams with utmost ease. Not many were expecting England to do well in the challenging conditions but the tourists have proved many wrong so far. They won the first Test by 28 runs before losing the second Test by 106 runs. England did come up with a fighting performance in the second Test as well while chasing 399 but were eventually bowled out for 292.

And their approach with the bat in the series so far has drawn admiration from the opposition head coach. Throughout the fourth’s day play in the second Test, England played fearless cricket and gave India a mighty scare before eventually losing the game.

Rahul Dravid praises England:

Speaking at the end of the second Test, Rahul Dravid talked about the much-talked about Bazball and said that England are playing really good cricket. The former India captain pointed out that the fearless cricket displayed by England is not only about mindless slogging as he stated that the visitors know how to play according to the situation.

“I’m not sure how happy they are about the term, but they are playing really good cricket, let’s be honest about it,” Rahul Dravid said.

“It’s not wild slogging, they are actually showing some very good skills. Some of the shots they are playing require a lot of skills and ability. You can’t just come and execute those things.

“There’s more to it than just attacking cricket. I have seen at times they know when to pull back, when to attack,” he added. They have been playing differently, there’s no doubt about it,” he added.

Meanwhile, India will be taking confidence from the fact that they beat England handsomely in absence of some key players. The likes of Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul were not available for the game. It, however, did not stop India from registering a thumping win and draw level in the five-match series. The third Test is scheduled to be played from February 15 in Rajkot.

Tagged:

England National Cricket Team

IND vs ENG 2024

India National Cricket Team

Rahul Dravid

Related Article
England Are Playing Really Good Cricket: Rahul Dravid Blown Away By Bazball
England Are Playing Really Good Cricket: Rahul Dravid Blown Away By Bazball

Feb 6, 2024, 11:03 AM

IND vs ENG: He Told Me That It&#8217;s Important Time For Me &#8211; Yashasvi Jaiswal Reveals His Heartfelt Conversation With Sachin Tendulkar
IND vs ENG: He Told Me That It’s Important Time For Me – Yashasvi Jaiswal Reveals His Heartfelt Conversation With Sachin Tendulkar

Feb 6, 2024, 10:40 AM

He Doesn&#8217;t Need To Play Like That: Nasser Hussain, Michael Atherton Criticise Joe Root
He Doesn’t Need To Play Like That: Nasser Hussain, Michael Atherton Criticise Joe Root

Feb 6, 2024, 10:39 AM

IND vs ENG: I Always Seem To Do Something That&#8217;s A Talking Point, Good Or Bad &#8211; Ben Stokes Opens Up On His Bizarre Run-Out Dismissal
IND vs ENG: I Always Seem To Do Something That’s A Talking Point, Good Or Bad – Ben Stokes Opens Up On His Bizarre Run-Out Dismissal

Feb 6, 2024, 10:11 AM

Gale ka watt lag gaya hai: Watch Viral Video As Rohit Sharma Slams His Teammates On Field
Gale ka watt lag gaya hai: Watch Viral Video As Rohit Sharma Slams His Teammates On Field

Feb 6, 2024, 9:47 AM

IND vs ENG: We Feel Well In The Game, We&#8217;re Going To Try And Chase It Down &#8211; James Anderson Opens Up On Their Strategy For The Record Chase Against India
IND vs ENG: We Feel Well In The Game, We’re Going To Try And Chase It Down – James Anderson Opens Up On Their Strategy For The Record Chase Against India

Feb 5, 2024, 1:45 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy